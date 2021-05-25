



An Oklahoma bill that would name a freeway after former President Donald Trump is now headed to Gov. Kevin Stitts' office. From town to Texas Donald J. Trump Highway. He would also order the Ministry of Transportation to place appropriate permanent markers bearing the name on the highway. The revised version of SB 624 deals with Memorial Bridge and Freeway designations in Oklahoma. This would remove the requirement that people must be dead for three years before they get a freeway named after them, so that a begging freeway in Oklahoma can bear Trump's name. The naming of freeways is part of a typical bill that collects dozens of freeway names across the state and passes them on at the same time. One obstacle to this particular vote was a state law that stipulated that a person must be dead for three years before they could get a highway bearing their name. But, during the Senate debate last week, Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said lawmakers have been breaking this rule for years.

An Oklahoma bill that would name a freeway after former President Donald Trump is now headed to Gov. Kevin Stitts’ office.

The State House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass Senate Bill 624. It would name a section of a freeway in Panhandle 287 from Boise City to Texas Donald J. Trump Highway. He would also order the Ministry of Transport to place appropriate permanent markers bearing the name on the road.

The revised version of SB 624 deals with the designations of memorial bridges and freeways in Oklahoma. This would remove the requirement that people must be dead for three years before they can get a freeway named after them in order for an Oklahoma freeway to be named after Trump.

Read the full language of the bill here.

The naming of freeways is part of a typical bill that collects dozens of freeway names across the state and passes them on at the same time. One obstacle to this particular vote was a state law that stipulated that a person must be dead for three years before they could get a highway bearing their name.

But, during the Senate debate last week, Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said lawmakers have been breaking this rule for years.

Standridge said that is why they amended this bill to get rid of the requirement.

