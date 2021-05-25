China Mars Rover Zhurong releases images of Mars, begins roaming the Red Planet





After sending some photos of its landing site, the Chinese rover Mars is now rolling and exploring the surface, state news agency Xinhua said. Image Credit: CNSA The first images Zhurong returned were black and white images taken by the rover’s obstacle avoidance camera, as well as a color image taken by a navigation camera on the rear of the rover showing its solar panel and its antenna went normally, said the Chinese Space Administration (CNSA). China is now only the second country after the United States to successfully install a probe on the surface of Mars and operate it for a long time. Chinese scientists hope to get at least 90 Martian days of service from the six-wheeled robot to its location on Utopia Planitia, a vast area in the planet’s northern hemisphere. Zhurong, named after a fire god in Chinese mythology, weighs 240 kilograms and is equipped with six scientific instruments. It was launched by a type of swing called Long March 5 from the Wenchang spacecraft launch site in Hainan, China, in July of last year. The rover then spent seven months en route to Mars before entering orbit. Image Credit: CNSA Its mission is to study the topography, geology and atmosphere of the planets, seeking to understand the distribution of ice in the region. A large mast carries cameras to take photos and aid navigation, while five additional instruments will study the mineralogy of local rocks and the general nature of the environment, including the weather. The mission, named Tianwen-1 or Quest for Heavenly Truth, is one of three missions launched last summer, along with NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars in February, and the United Arab Emirates’ Hope spacecraft. . Unlike the United States and China, the UAE probe is not intended to land on Mars but rather to study the planet from its orbit. As the international scientific community of robotic explorers on Mars grows, the United States and the world eagerly await the discoveries Zhurong will make to advance humanity’s knowledge on the Red Planet, said Bill Nelson, administrator of The NASA. in a report, congratulating China on the first images of the mission. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his congratulations on the success of the mission to Mars, hailing it as “an important step in the interstellar exploration of China.” China had already tried to reach Mars in 2011 with the Yinghuo-1 probe. But the mission failed due to a malfunction that stuck the probe in Earth orbit shortly after launch. The country’s space program reaches world titles earlier this month because of an uncontrollable rocket that plunged into the Indian Ocean. The rocket, Long March 5B, was launched as part of China’s new orbiting space station at the end of April and was then dropped through uncontrolled space until gravity from Earth brings her back. China is already a space power in its own right, having sent astronauts into space, fueled probes on the moon and landed; only the United States and Russia can claim it. China still has a ways to go to catch up with the United States and Russia, as it lacks decades of experience that the two countries can build on. China has come a long way in its race to catch up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration, but it is making great strides. China already wants to send people to its new lunar station by 2022. However, the country has also drawn international criticism recently over its inability to control the return of one of its rockets, which ultimately disintegrated over the Indian Ocean during an uncontrolled landing on Earth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos