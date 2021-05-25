Boris Johnsons, former ally of Cummings, denounces the response to the British virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of overseeing a chaotic government whose failure to act quickly against the coronavirus has caused thousands of needless deaths

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of overseeing a chaotic government whose failure to act quickly against the coronavirus has caused thousands of needless deaths.

The allegations do not come from opposition politicians, but from Dominic Cummings, the unstable adviser who until the end of last year was Johnsons’ most powerful and reliable aide.

Cummings accuses the government of sticking to a policy of collective immunity allowing the virus to spread through the population while protecting the most vulnerable until it is too late to avoid draconian lockdowns and numerous death.

The UK recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest death toll in Europe, and experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions when the lockdown ended much of the economy. A mass vaccination campaign launched in December drastically reduced infections and deaths.

On Twitter, Cummings alleged that there had been utter and utter chaos in government as the virus swept across Britain in early 2020. He claims a controlled outbreak leading to herd immunity was the official plan until early March 2020, when the government realized it would lead to disaster. .

He tweeted: If we had the right preparations + competent people in charge, we probably would have avoided lockdown1, (asterisk) definitely (asterisk) no need for lockdowns 2 and 3.

The government denies Cummings’ claims. Prime Minister’s spokesman Max Blain said herd immunity from infection had never been government policy.

Critics of Cummings are not surprised that he is making a fuss. The so-called political disruptor has long expressed contempt for the public service, many politicians and much of the media.

He was one of the architects of the successful campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, credited with inventing the very simple slogan Take Back Control. He also hired a company linked to Cambridge Analytica, which critics say unleashed the poison of data collection and social media manipulation into British political blood.

When Johnson, co-leader of the Brexit Leave campaign, became Prime Minister in 2019, Cummings was appointed his chief aide, a powerful post that saw him nicknamed Boriss’ mastermind. He sprawled around Downing St. in sweatpants and T-shirts and spoke of his desire to radically reconfigure the government. He angered many politicians, who complained that unelected councilors wielded undue influence.

Cummings was thrown from the shadows into the spotlight in May 2020, when newspapers revealed he had traveled 400 kilometers across the country after contracting COVID-19, despite a stay-at-home order at the nationwide. His defense that he sought childcare help from loved ones in case he got sick has ringed hollow for many Britons who had made sacrifices and endured isolation to follow the rules.

Johnson has resisted calls to fire Cummings for flouting rules the government has imposed on the rest of the country. But a few months later, Cummings resigned, leaving 10 Downing St. with a box full of goods after losing a power struggle in the Prime Minister’s Office.

He remained out of public view for several months, before unleashing his storm on Twitter in recent weeks ahead of Wednesday’s testimony before Parliament’s health and science committees.

Sam Freedman, who worked with Cummings as an advisor to the Department of Education, told Sky News that Cummings wanted to distance himself from decisions, even though he was at the heart of government when they were made.

He’s a very keen problem analyst, but he often doesn’t apply that analysis to his own behavior, Freedman said.