Trump team’s information sharing with Russia becomes more focused





It’s hard to pick a favorite among the many criminals in Donald Trump’s political organization. After all, the former president’s campaign chair, campaign vice-chair, campaign adviser, lawyer, and national security adviser, among others, have all been convicted of various crimes.

But even within this motley crew, Paul Manafort still stands out as special.

Manafort, of course, oversaw Trump’s political operation in 2016, before being convicted of various crimes, including tax evasion and bank fraud, and he even served some time in federal prison – until to have Trump forgive him, rewarding his elder. help for not having cooperated with the police.

But there has long been a mystery surrounding the short-lived cooperation agreement Manafort initially entered into with the team of Special Adviser Robert Mueller. We know that Manafort ended up lying about a lot of things which canceled the deal and sent the Republican to jail. What we didn’t know were some of the relevant details: The episode’s court records included a variety of deletions, obscuring key elements.

Now, however, details are being worked out as the documents are not redacted, meaning we now have a better idea of ​​what the former president’s campaign chair lied to prosecutors about. – lies he was ready to tell, even if they sent him. in prison. TPM noted yesterday:

More evidence Special Advocate Robert Mueller had suggesting Paul Manafort was sharing a poll with a dubious person with ties to Russian intelligence services was more than previously known, unsealed documents reveal on Monday in the case of Manafort.

Absolutely right. As Rachel explained on last night’s show, Manafort specifically lied about sharing data from the campaign’s internal polls – during the 2016 campaign, as Russia targeted our political system in hopes of put Donald Trump in power – with Konstantin Kilimnik, a former Manafort company. associate that US authorities have identified as a Russian intelligence agent.

It was only last month that the US Treasury Department said Kilimnik passed the information he received from the Trump team to Russian intelligence.

So where are we now? On the one hand, Manafort insisted that the internal campaign poll data he shared was not important. According to recently unredacted court documents, this was not true.

On the other hand, the same unredacted documents indicate that Manafort also lied knowing that the leaked information would be passed to the Kremlin.

I’m aware of the debate around the opaque definition of “collusion” – a political term, not a legal one – but none of these revelations do the Trump team any favors. The President of Donald Trump’s campaign shared inside information with a Russian intelligence officer, who passed this information on to Russian intelligence services, during the Russian attack on our elections, and then lied about it to federal prosecutors. .

From time to time, the former president likes to claim that the Russian scandal was a “hoax”. This is one of the most important lies he has ever told.

