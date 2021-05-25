Ketum Santri Tani NU distributes basic food aid from President Jokowi





Swara Pendidikan.co.id (Pekanbaru) General President of Santri Tani Nahdatul Ulama (Santri Tani NU) T. Rusli Ahmad, SE distributed the assistance of President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo to representatives of Ulama, media, farmer groups and educators . The transfer of aid was assisted by the head of MUI Riau who was also the president of the DPW Santri Tani NU Riau Province Prof. Ilyas Husti, MA at RA Kopi Aren Agrotourism Park Jalan Siak II Palas Pekanbaru, Monday (05/24/21). The assistance of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi was entrusted to the head of Santri Tani Tani NU T. Rusli Ahmad, SE during the president’s working visit to Riau province after observing the development of the road in Pekanbaru West Sumatra toll in Kampar regency. Rusli Ahmad told media that the assistance was a form of President Joko Widodo’s concern for the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rusli Ahmad advised the representatives who came to help people in need. I hope that the representatives who come this evening will be able to transmit and distribute the president’s aid to those who need it most, ”he hoped. “We hope that the president’s assistance can be useful and alleviate the burden of our brothers affected by Covid-19,” added Santri Tani Ketum. President of the Indonesian Council of Ulemas, Riau Province Prof. Ilyas Husti, MA who attended and participated in the relief delivery expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo for providing food packages to the community through the chef of Santri Tani NU T . Rusli Ahmad, SE On behalf of the Indonesian Ulema Council of Riau Province, I would like to thank President Joko Widodo who has constantly thought of his people all over the country, from Sabang to Merauke, and who now receives a share for the people of the province of Riau. Riau, said the president of Riau MUI. Teacher. Ilyas Husti also expressed his gratitude to Ketum Santri Tani Nu T. Rusli Ahmad, who played an active role in easing the burden on the community during the Covid-19 pandemic by distributing food packages before Ramadan, distributing the assistance from President Joko Widodo. This assistance will not be able to take place without a maximum of efforts, that is why I would like, on behalf of the General President of MUI Riau, to express my gratitude and my highest gratitude to Mr. T. Rusli Ahmad, SE who hung, knocked on the doors of generous hearts all over Indonesia, and at night the number one person in Indonesia continues to sink into the cold hands of Mr. Rusli Ahmad, said MUI General Chairman Riau who is also the Chairman of Riau DPW Santri Tani NU. At the end of his speech, Professor Ilyas Husti, MA prayed that the leader of Santri Tani Nu would become a pious expert. May Mr. Rusli Ahmad become a member of Sholeh, and we are all happy in the world hereafter, ”concluded Ketum MUI Riau. Contributor: Erik Editor. : Taofik Hidayat

number of readers:

8







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos