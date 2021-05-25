PM Modi to Deliver Keynote Address at Virtual Vesak Celebrations during Buddha Purnima on April 26 | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the virtual Vesak celebrations on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Wednesday. Modi is due to deliver his speech at 9.45 a.m. at the meeting which will also be attended by more than 50 prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world, according to a statement from his office.

The Ministry of Culture also confirmed the event with a tweet: As the world celebrates United Nations #Vesak Day on May 26, 2021, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of the 2565th #BuddhaPurnima Diwas 2021, in the International Event organized by @MinOfCultureGoI and @IbcWorldOrg. #VesakDay.

This year’s celebrations have gone live for the second year in a row after 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also during last year’s virtual celebrations, PM Modi delivered the opening speech. Buddha Purnima celebrations take place as part of a virtual Visak day due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. The event is being held in honor of victims and frontline warriors of Covid-19, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on May 6 last year.