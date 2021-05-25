Politics
PM Modi to Deliver Keynote Address at Virtual Vesak Celebrations during Buddha Purnima on April 26 | Latest India News
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of the global virtual Vesak celebrations on Buddha Purnima, that is, on April 26, 2021 at around 9:45 a.m., the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a report. Press release.
The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will see the participation of all the Supreme Chiefs of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world. More than 50 of the most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation, the prime minister’s office added in its statement.
The Ministry of Culture also confirmed the event with a tweet: As the world celebrates United Nations #Vesak Day on May 26, 2021, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of the 2565th #BuddhaPurnima Diwas 2021, in the International Event organized by @MinOfCultureGoI and @IbcWorldOrg. #VesakDay.
This year’s celebrations have gone live for the second year in a row after 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also during last year’s virtual celebrations, PM Modi delivered the opening speech. Buddha Purnima celebrations take place as part of a virtual Visak day due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. The event is being held in honor of victims and frontline warriors of Covid-19, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on May 6 last year.
