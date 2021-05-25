PM Imran Khan hailed as circular debt declines and economy grows





Asad Umar took to Twitter to shed light on the Pakistani economy. He mentioned that the circular accumulation of debt of Pakistanis for the current fiscal year, July to April 2021, had decreased compared to last year.

He said, the circular debt accumulation from July to April of this fiscal year is 260 billion against 449 billion for the same periods last year, a reduction of 189 billion. Circular debt accumulation this year is expected to be over $ 100 billion less than the government’s circular debt accumulation in PMLNs last year!

The circular debt accumulated in July-April of this fiscal year is 260 billion against 449 billion in the same period last year, a reduction of 189 billion. The full year circular debt build-up this year is expected to be over $ 100 billion less than the government's circular debt built in last year!

Pakistan’s former finance minister followed up with a tweet that read: This huge improvement in circular debt over last year from the PMLN government was achieved despite the massive increase in capacity payments caused by the rulings. taken by the PMLN government. PM Imran Khan’s government is improving performance and addressing the mess left behind from the PMLN in all sectors.

He finally said: This improvement in the performance of the energy sector and a slowdown in the accumulation of circular debt has been the result of hard work, data-driven analytical decision-making and a willingness to sever the link between decision-makers and the powerful elite.

According to recent data from state banks released on May 24, 2021, Pakistan’s central government debt stands at Rs 36.8 trillion as of March 31, 2021.

According to data from the State Bank, Pakistan’s public debt has been increasing steadily since 2011, according to 10-year data presented below.

In a recent Pakistani government forecast as well, GDP growth is expected to be well above expectations and calculations by IGOs ​​like the World Bank and IMF.

GDP growth

On May 22, the National Accounts Committee (NAC) released the estimate of 3.94% GDP growth projections for fiscal year 2021, higher than previous estimates provided by the World Bank, IMF and the United Nations. ADB. Even the clean SBP Pakistans did not expect the GDP growth rate to be so high.

The NAC report was greeted with allegations of bias from the opposition and some economists without any evidence, but to end the lamentable criticism, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also released on the 24th. may its own data in support of the National Accounts Committee.

On May 22, the SBP issued a statement saying: The published estimate (by the NAC) was unanimously approved and has the full support of the SBP.

Thus, on a Twitter thread of May 24, the SBP said that growth for fiscal year 21 is expected to reach 3.94%, while the post-Covid recovery underway since last summer has strengthened. The 9-month current account is also in surplus for the first time in 17 years and foreign exchange reserves at a 4-year high.

Growth in 1/3 of fiscal year 21 is expected to reach 3.94%, while the post-Covid recovery underway since last summer has strengthened. The 9-month current account is also in surplus for the first time in 17 years and foreign exchange reserves at a 4-year high. This rebound was fueled by a well-calibrated political response.

The Central Bank added: This rebound has been fueled by a well-calibrated policy response. Given the high level of public debt, budget support has been targeted at the most vulnerable, notably through the internationally acclaimed Ehsaas program. At the same time, the public debt and deficit were brought under control, which supported market sentiment, investment prospects and economic recovery.

The State Bank added that the SBP provided a targeted economic stimulus of Rs.2 trillion to support the recovery through interest rate cuts, principal deferral and loan restructuring, a loan financing program. Rozgar wages to avoid layoffs and concessional funding for investments in industry and healthcare facilities.

It should be borne in mind that the GDP for FY20 was 0.47% negative, illustrating a contraction of the Pakistani economy due to the pandemic.

In fiscal 21, the most significant supporting force is unexpectedly higher growth in wholesale and retail trade (in the service sector) at 8.37%.

Experts said the sector’s weight was 18.82% in GDP and contributed 40% (or 1.58 percentage points) of growth in fiscal year 21.

The Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector also saw an expected growth of 8.99% in July-March FY21. The GDP growth rate was negative with 5.1% in FY20 during the same period.

It should be mentioned that the initial estimate of SBPs was 3% compared to the IMF forecast of 1.5% and the World Bank forecast of a GDP growth rate of 1.3% for the fiscal year. 21.

