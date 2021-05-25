Justice Department appeals release of memo on Trump obstruction decisionExBulletin





The Justice Department released part of an internal memo cited by former leaders as part of their ruling finding former President Donald Trump not obstructing justice, but in a court file on Monday evening, he said he would seek to prevent the publication of the full document.

The move is sure to disappoint watchdog groups and allies of the Biden administration in Congress, who have called for transparency about alleged wrongdoing during the Trump years and accountability of officials who allegedly abused their power.

Democratic Senses Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse recently wrote to new Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to end the legal battle and make the document public “to help rebuild the nation’s confidence in independence of the DOJ after four years of unrest ”.

The lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, is one of the first public tests of how new Justice Department leaders will handle the questionable activities of their predecessors. During the presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden had a worried reaction to the idea of ​​a federal case against Trump.

Since then, Biden has vowed to leave decisions on law enforcement matters to the Department of Justice. He told an interviewer he was unaware of a recent FBI search of the apartment of former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani until the end.

Law professor Jennifer Taub recently wrote that federal prosecutors must return to an era of punishing white-collar criminals and the effort should start with Trump.

The current controversy arose in a freedom of information lawsuit filed by CREW, which sought a memo prepared by Trump’s Justice Department’s office of legal counsel. The memo allegedly analyzes the evidence of Trump’s actions during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation under federal obstruction of justice laws.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson accused the Justice Department of misinterpreting the document and being “dishonest” with the court about its purpose and content. Trump’s critics, including former government ethics chief Walter Shaub, took hold of the sweeping move.

What happens to lawyers for the Department of Justice when a judge declares that the affidavits they have signed under oath are “not credible” and “dishonest”? Ask for a nation. pic.twitter.com/Q00ftkzXj4

– Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 4, 2021

In a court ruling this month, the judge added that the former DOJ leadership team may have misled her about exactly when former Attorney General William Barr decided not to indict Trump. The judge gave the new Justice Department leaders two weeks to decide whether to appeal. The Justice Department asked and was given another week to make up its mind.

Ultimately, Justice Department attorneys told the judge they would appeal and seek to block the release of the full memo. The new DOJ brief said blurred wording in his own prior legal filings led the judge to draw inaccurate conclusions about how Barr came to decide not to indict Trump.

Lawyers for the government argued that most of the memo should be protected from the public under the theory that it protects the Justice Department’s deliberations on whether the facts of the Mueller investigation have reached the high bar for a violation of the law by Trump.

As for the judge’s fear that the Justice Department had misled her, the new document said it was a misunderstanding. In fact, he said, the memo put in writing the advice Barr had received, but that the document itself was only finalized about two hours before Barr informed Congress.

The Justice Department explained the process in a way that might resonate with Jackson and also might nod to Garland’s long tenure on the federal bench.

“The process is no different from that of a judge who comes to a preliminary conclusion on how to rule in a given case and assigns a lawyer to write an opinion supporting that conclusion,” he said. “The forensic project remains pre-decision because the judge, after reading the analysis, may still be persuaded or dissuaded by the analysis and come to a different conclusion.”

The Justice Department has agreed to release a small portion of the March 2019 memo, prepared for Barr by Steven Engel of the Office of the Legal Counsel and Edward O’Callaghan, a senior assistant in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General. The now public portion concluded that aides believed the obstruction evidence developed by the Mueller team was “not, in our opinion, sufficient to support a conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt” that Trump violated the law.

The dispute could now head to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Garland served as a judge for more than 20 years.

CREW chairman Noah Bookbinder, who had filed a lawsuit over the publication of the memo, criticized the Justice Department’s response.

“The Department of Justice had the opportunity to be clear, to hand over the memo and to close the book on the politicization and dishonesty of the past four years,” Bookbinder said. “Last night he chose not to do so. By choosing to fight Judge Jackson’s ruling, the DOJ is taking a position that is legally and factually wrong and that undermines efforts to overcome the abuses of the last administration. We will fight back. against that to seek some. ”

Jackson is the second federal judge in Washington, DC to criticize Barr’s handling of the report by Mueller and the Special Counsel team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s interference in the investigation. Last year, Judge Reggie Walton said Barr had “distorted the findings” of the special advocate by offering a misleading summary while delaying the release of the full report for weeks.

For his part, the new attorney general has looked into the post-Watergate scandal for information and advice.

“The only way to succeed and maintain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the standards that have been part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee since Edward Levi’s stint as the first post-attorney general. Watergate, ”Garland told the department. employees in a video speech in March shortly after its confirmation to the Senate.

Highlighting this point, a portrait of Levi, who led the Justice Department after the Nixon years, now hangs on the wall in Garland’s boardroom.







