Zhaojin city, the red soil of northwest China





A view of the city of Zhaojin, northwest China’s Tongchuan in Shaanxi Province. / Tongchuan City Government A view of the city of Zhaojin, northwest China’s Tongchuan in Shaanxi Province. / Tongchuan City Government The town of Zhaojin in Tongchuan, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, was a place of glorious red history and has now grown rapidly by perpetuating the red spirit. In the early 1930s, Liu Zhidan, Xie Zichang, Xi Zhongxun and other revolutionaries of the previous generation established the 26th Chinese Red Army Workers and Peasants Troop and the Revolutionary Base in the Shaanxi border region. Gansu with the city of Zhaojin as the center. The combined photo shows the Beiliang Red Army Primary School before and after relocation. / Tongchuan City Government The combined photo shows the Beiliang Red Army Primary School before and after relocation. / Tongchuan City Government Pass on the red gene Beiliang Red Army Primary School was a trace of the city’s revolutionary history. It was established in 1955 on the former revolutionary site of the Chenjiapo meeting site. In June 2000, Qi Xin, wife of Xi Zhongxun and mother of current Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the school. Seeing her classrooms in disrepair and outdated facilities, she mobilized her whole family to donate 150,000 yuan ($ 18,116) to relocate and rebuild the school. Since then, with the support of the government and different sectors of society, the school has continued to improve its conditions with newly constructed university buildings and dormitories, professional classrooms and a playground with rubber tracks. synthetic. In May 2018, then third-grader Wang Tianjiao wrote a letter to Xi Jinping on behalf of his classmates, telling him about his experience in learning about revolutionary history and developing the school. Before long, Xi responded to the students in a letter, encouraging them to pass the red gene down from generation to generation. Xi wrote that he hoped the students would cherish the time and study hard with a grateful heart, and become a useful person for the country, people and society in the future. People work in a factory in Zhaojin City, Tongchuan, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. / Tongchuan City Government People work in a factory in Zhaojin City, Tongchuan, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. / Tongchuan City Government Rapid development benefits local populations In 2015, when Xi Jinping visited the city of Zhaojin, he insisted on strengthening the study of the history of revolutionary bases, summarizing the historical experience and better advancing the revolutionary spirit and refined working style. . The city has grown rapidly in recent years. Highways, resident resettlement communities, convenience stores, stadiums and other infrastructure have been built. The once remote and backward place has become a city famous for red tourism. “The per capita income in 2015 was 8,848 yuan. In 2020, the per capita income increased to 15,235 yuan, “said Bai Wei, Party Branch Secretary of Zhaojin City,” The city was poor and backward. The young men were gone. away, and the girls wouldn’t get married here. But in the past two years, 16 students have returned. “ “Zhaojin city is so good. Come back here and work in this red place, there is a feeling of honor and gain,” Bai said.

