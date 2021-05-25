No American bases in Pakistan under Imran Khan: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





Posted May 25, 2021 8:51 PM

No American bases in Pakistan under Imran Khan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi rejected the idea that Pakistan would allow the United States to establish a base inside the country and claimed that under Imran Khan, Pakistan was between good hands.

Speaking in Tuesday’s Senate session, Shah Mahmood Qureshi unequivocally said the news was completely baseless. “I call on the nation to testify that under Imran Khan, there will be no American base on Pakistani soil. It is a clear policy of our government, Pakistan is in good hands, ”he said.

“Peace in Afghanistan will allow the whole region to reap the benefits of CPEC and Gwadar will become a trade hub. This is my dream. May Allah grant us success, ”Qureshi said, adding that Pakistan was once seen as part of the problem but today it is part of the solution.

Speaking about the situation in Gaza, he said that our goal was to have a ceasefire, in which we succeeded. However, peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved until a lasting solution to the Palestinian question has been found. I called on the Secretary-General of the United Nations to launch the peace process.

He said the question of Palestine had been ongoing for a long time, but this time Muslim worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque were attacked on Ramadan 27, before an attempt to evict residents of Sheikh Al. -Jarrah has taken place.

“We have adopted a common strategy on the situation in Gaza,” he said. All Pakistani political parties showed great understanding and openness in this regard and unanimously adopted the resolution.

“I presented the House resolution to the President and Secretary General of the United Nations, which solidified our position at the UN,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos