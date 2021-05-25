Donald Trump wins Covid-19 victory lap





Former US President Donald Trump congratulated himself and his administration early Tuesday on the successful launch of several Covid-19 vaccines last year – announcing their “record development” as the key to the drop in the number of cases pandemic.

This narrative – which I can easily see becoming a dominant scenario in the 2024 presidential election – is obviously diametrically opposed to Trump’s left-wing view as an incompetent leader who downplayed the severity of the virus and failed to act. fast enough to contain it.

Which story is true?

First, let’s look at the numbers …

The seven-day moving average for national new cases stood at 24,559 on Monday, May 24, 2021 – its lowest total since June 18, 2020 and a staggering 90.4% drop from the revised high of 257,698 new cases on January 10, 2021. Hospitalizations related to Covid-19 also continued to drop. As of Monday, that number stood at 28,458 – the lowest since April 1, 2020 and a drop of 79.9% from the 142,273 Covid-19-related hospitalizations reported on January 14, 2021.

As for Covid-19 deaths, the seven-day average of these continues to hover around 600, down 82.7% from a high of 3,469 on January 16, 2021.

“Everywhere you look, there is good news about the trajectory of this virus,” I noted in a column last week.

Who deserves the credit, however? According to Trump… he does.

“New cases of COVID in the United States, due to record development of the vaccine and its early purchase and distribution by the Trump administration, have reached their lowest level in over a year and are falling rapidly,” said Trump in a released statement. Tuesday morning of his Save America PAC. “I want to thank all the members of the Trump administration who pushed so hard for a vaccine and did it in less than nine months when everyone said it would take at least 3 to 5 years and it didn’t ‘probably wouldn’t happen.’

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY… SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****

“Without the vaccine, the world would be a very different place right now,” Trump continued. “Thank you also to the US military for their incredible distribution and logistics planning. Operation Warp Speed ​​and our decision to buy billions of dollars in vaccines before they were even approved was “one of the greatest miracles of centuries,” according to many. “

According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39.3% of the US population is “fully vaccinated” against Covid-19 while 49.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Trump’s statement claiming credit for the vaccines came just hours after it appeared on the Dan Bonginos Fox News program to address new Wall Street Journal reporting on the suspected origins of Covid-19. According to the newspaper, three workers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan were hospitalized in November 2019 – just days before the first confirmed case of the virus was reported in Wuhan city.

I think you can remove the potential word that it came from the lab, Trump told Bongino, saying he had “very little doubt” that the virus was of human origin.

Trump has long argued that the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab rather than jumping from bat to man in a local wet market, as scientists have suggested. As my media outlet previously noted, the Chinese government was conducting research in this same lab on precisely these bat-based coronaviruses, including so-called ‘gain-of-function’ research in which virility, durability and the range of dangerous pathogens are artificially enhanced in the hope. to understand how they adapt and spread.

Competing accounts of the origin of the virus – and its handling by federal officials – could form the basis of a possible 2024 revenge between Trump and US President Joe Biden, who won the White House on the basis of narrow margins in several swing states.

Official results showed Biden winning Georgias sixteen electoral votes by 0.2% (11,779 votes), Wisconsins ten electoral votes by 0.7% (20,682 votes) and Arizonas eleven electoral votes by just 0.3%. (10,457 votes).

In other words, less than 43,000 votes (out of over 158 million votes cast) determined the outcome …

***** ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the medium you are reading now. Prior to founding FITSNews, he was press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has a LOT of hats (including this gorgeous 2013 St. Louis Cardinals Fall Classic cover pictured above).

***** WANNA SOUND OFF?

Do you have something to say in response to one of our stories? Or a problem you want to proactively resolve? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Do you have a technical question or a problem to report? CLICK HERE.

*****

GET THE LATEST NEWS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA IN YOUR INBOX …

*****

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos