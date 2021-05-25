World Business Quick Take – Taipei Times





SOUTH KOREA Consumer confidence increases Consumer confidence hit an almost three-year high this month, fueling optimism that the economy is on track for a strong recovery from the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The consumer confidence index rose for a fifth consecutive month to 105.2, the highest since June 2018, the Bank of Korea said in a statement yesterday. A reading above 100 indicates that optimism trumps pessimism. The improvement was driven by stronger than expected economic growth in the first quarter, positive export performance, progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and better employment data, the central bank said. INDONESIA The central bank keeps its key rate The central bank yesterday left its key rate unchanged for a third consecutive month, pledging to rely mainly on liquidity tools amid signs of a temporary recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy . The Bank of Indonesia kept the seven-day repo rate at 3.5%, as predicted by 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The central bank has cut the policy rate by 150 basis points since the pandemic began last year. He reiterated his forecast for economic growth of 4.1 to 5.1 percent this year. GERMANY GDP down 1.8% in Q1 The economy fell more than previously thought in the first quarter, as COVID-19 restrictions caused private consumption to drop, revised data showed yesterday. After two quarters of growth, GDP fell 1.8% between January and March, the Federal Statistical Office said in a statement, revising downward its initial forecast to a 1.7% decline. It was well below pre-pandemic levels, with the brakes of COVID-19 causing private consumption to drop 5.4%, data shows. TURKEY New central bank deputy President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday appointed a new deputy governor of the central bank. Semih Tumen, a labor economist and professor of economics at Ankara-based TED University, was appointed to the post early yesterday, replacing Oguzhan Ozbas, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette. The move comes two months after Erdogan’s dismissal of Naci Agbal, the bank’s third governor in less than two years. Erdogan also replaced Vice Governor Murat Cetinkaya in March. IMMOVABLE Country Garden raises funds Country Garden Services Holdings Co () has raised US $ 2 billion, paving the way for more acquisitions as China’s largest listed real estate services manager seeks to hit an ambitious revenue target. As part of the industry’s largest additional fundraiser, the Foshan, Guangdong-based company agreed to sell Hong Kong $ 10.5 billion ($ 1.35 billion) in new shares and ‘Issue HK $ 5.04 billion in zero coupon convertible bonds due next year, the exchange documents showed yesterday. The product is to be used for acquisitions, new business expansion and general purposes. ELECTRONIC Xiaomi and Luokung join the clues FTSE Russell has said it will add Xiaomi Corp () and Luokung Technology Corp () to its global indices. Xiaomi would be added to FTSE GEIS in two installments, with 50% added from the June 7 opening and 50% from the June 21 opening, FTSE said in a statement. Luokung would be added to FTSE GEIS in conjunction with this June exam, starting on June 21.

