Politics
Boris Johnsons apologies to Ballymurphy’s families not sincere
Families of the victims of the Ballymurphy massacre have described British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s apology as weak and insincere.
The families will challenge any attempt by the British government to end the Stormont House deal, which deals with issues inherited from the legacy of the unrest, and to provide an amnesty to British soldiers, the Oireachtas Joint Committee heard on Tuesday on the setting. implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.
Earlier this month, Mr Johnson issued a formal apology to the families of Ballymurphy’s victims after a coroner discovered that the 10 people killed in the western suburbs of Belfast in August 1971 were entirely innocent. The British military has been found responsible for nine of the deaths, including a mother of eight and a Catholic priest.
Carmel Quinn, whose brother John Laverty was shot dead in the incident, said Mr Johnson must be firmly informed that there is no amnesty for British soldiers.
There are other families who have had no form of recognition, their loved ones were murdered one day and then nothing happened, Ms Quinn said.
The Stormont House Accord is there, the mechanics are there. People cannot move and they are stuck in the past because there was never any responsibility for what happened, nothing at all.
Grief and anger
Ms Quinn said the murder of her brothers had a lasting impact on her life and her family would never budge.
There were night raids on our homes because that’s what the military did. They targeted the homes of the people who were murdered, they targeted them to try to shut us up and try to demonize the families. . . it was another way of trying to reduce families, she said.
My mom was never the same person after that. . . the rest of my siblings were never the same and never lived the life they should have lived.
Sometimes I get very angry because they not only killed my brother, but they destroyed a whole family. Being the youngest, I watched my mom slowly die in front of me and my dad died at 61 from a broken heart. It was just awful.
Amnesty for British soldiers?
Pdraig Muirigh, lawyer for the Ballymurphy families, said any decision to reject the Stormont House deal and provide an amnesty to British soldiers is a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights and international human rights standards. the man.
These families will challenge such a move from the UK government, in national courts or, if necessary, in European courts as well, he said.
John Teggart, whose father Danny was one of the victims, said the families never asked for an apology from Mr Johnson but wanted a police investigation.
The police have never investigated the deaths of our relatives. We shouldn’t need to ask for a proper investigation, he said. It is normal practice when citizens are murdered. The British government now wants to deny us and others any chance to obtain justice by instituting an amnesty for these murders.
Remembers her mother crying at night
He said if there had been an investigation with properly investigated soldiers, more lives could have been saved, noting Bloody Sunday.
If the courts had been more family friendly, without speaking out from the army at the time. . . things would have been different throughout the conflict, he added.
Mr. Teggart was 11 when his father was shot. He described the years after his father’s death as very hard and remembers hearing his mother cry at night.
He said his family of 13 had split up as a mechanism for coping with and sharing the pain. This continued throughout life.
He said when his mother brought a civil action very early on, a judge told him at the time because her father was killed that it was actually one less mouth to feed, so she was better off.
