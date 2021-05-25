Jamaat-e-Islami calls on Imran Khan’s government to clarify US allegations that the US used Pakistani military bases for Afghan operations





ANI | Updated: May 25, 2021 9:15 PM IST

Lahore [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): Pakistani Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Siraj-ul Haq asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify the US administration’s statement that Washington will use its military bases and its airspace. Members of the JI Punjab office in Mansoora on Monday, Siraj-ul Haq expressed fear that if the PTI government repeated General Pervez Musharraf’s blunder, it would lead to greater dangers and disasters, The News International reported. . has paid a heavy toll of more than 80,000 lives and damage to infrastructure of more than $ 100 billion by taking part in the war of others. The head of the JI also lamented that the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , although he claims to reverse the policies of General Parvez Musharraf created a mess for nearly three years of his reign that was so bad that the poor nation would have to work hard to recover from its damage for many generations. Warning against engaging in foreign wars and military campaigns to endanger its internal security, he also said the recent report by the State Bank of Pakistan exposed the blatant lies propagated by economic directors. Prime Minister Imran Khan on false claims that the economy is improving, pushing up the growth rate and recouping the current account deficit. Siral-uj-Haq called on the government to make public the conditions for granting huge loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The News International reported. Earlier, the Pakistani opposition on Monday asked the government to Imran Khan to explain the remark made to the National Assembly. by an American official on “overflight” support. This issue came to light after David F. Helvey, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific affairs, told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last week that Pakistan allowed them to fly over and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan, The Express Tribune reported. “Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. It has supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has also allowed us to fly over and access it so that we can support our military presence in Afghanistan,” Helvey said. will continue our conversations with Pakistan because their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan, to the future peace in Afghanistan, will be essential, “he added. Pakistan;” Any speculation about this was groundless and irresponsible and should be avoided, “Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement, quoted by Tribune. (ANI)

