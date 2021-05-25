Experts suspect symptoms of resistance to Jokowi in TWK KPK case





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Gadjah Mada University (UGM) constitutional law professor Zainal Arifin Mochtar suspects there has been resistance against the president. Joko Widodobehind the dismissal decision51 of 75 unsuccessful KPK employeesnational insight test (TWK). “Maybe this is just a form of resistance to the president, right? The president is considered unlikely to be elected for three more terms, he is no longer seen as an important factor in the government.” , he said, contacted Tuesday (25/5). “If you want to look for a lot of other possibilities, but for me it’s interesting; it shows signs of resistance,” he continued. Previously, the leadership of the KPK with the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform, the State Civil Service Agency and Menkumham YasonnaLaoly decided that 51 of the 75 employees who failed the TWK would not do part of an anti-corruption agency that November. In fact, President Jokowi previously asked TWKtak to be the reason for the dismissal of the employees. The consideration of the Constitutional Court in the decision relating to the law on the commission for the eradication of corruption even called for the transfer of ASN status so as not to harm employees. According to Zainal, Jokowi had actually tried to pull the “handbrake” so that this problem did not become more confusing. In addition, Jokowi also adhered to the opinion of the Constitutional Court that the transfer of the status of employees of the KPK to the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) should not infringe the rights of employees. “I understand that there is enormous power, of course, if someone is brave enough to straddle the legal order, the decision of the Constitutional Court, and even the president,” Zainal continued. “Maybe it’s outside. Maybe stronger than the president,” he said. Previously, KPKA vice presidentlexander Marwatab said that the 51 employees could not be saved because the “color” was red based on the test results of the assessors. At the same time, 24 other employees whose management can still be rechecked in order to benefit from the transfer of status to ASN will participate in State defense training and a national survey. (dmi / ryn / arh)



[Gambas:Video CNN]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos