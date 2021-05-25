Confessions of corruption in China leap ahead of party congress

BEIJING – It was an execution that sent shockwaves through the Chinese bureaucracy and led to a wave of self-initiated bribery admissions.

The swift execution of Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, in January after being convicted of accepting 1.79 billion yuan ($ 279 million) in bribes has shaken bureaucrats for having broken an unwritten rule against the execution of death sentences for corruption or corruption. other financial crimes.

Meanwhile, Qin Guangrong, a former Communist Party leader in Yunnan Province who was also convicted of bribery, was sentenced to seven years in prison after voluntarily confessing.

The number of government officials involved in corruption cases who have engaged in corruption has halved in 2020 to 16,000, apparently in an attempt to demonstrate President Xi Jinping’s ability to project his authority throughout the Communist Party hierarchy before the Twice a Day 2022 Edition. party congress of the decade.

The outbreak follows the January 2020 Disciplinary Committee ruling that officials who surrendered voluntarily would be lenient, while those who repeatedly took bribes would be treated harshly.

The people who surrendered voluntarily almost doubled, from just over 5,000 between October 2017 and the end of 2018 to 10,357 in 2019, then climbed by 54% in 2020, according to the Central Discipline Inspection Commission, the party’s main anti-graft body.

High-profile cases last year include a former vice-governor of Qinghai province who ignored illegal coal mining and a party leader from Handan City, Hebei Province.

The trend continued this year. The discipline committee said on Monday that the deputy secretary of the Chongqing Political and Legal Committee, which oversees the police and the judiciary, would be removed from his post and expelled from the party after using his post to receive large sums of money. silver. The official surrendered on February 19.

May saw news of a senior official from the Political and Legal Committee of Shandong Province surrendering to authorities, as well as the chief prosecutor of Pudong District in Shanghai confessing to crimes. In Beijing, Xi’s backyard, deputy director of the city’s education authority and a senior official from the Beijing Tongrentang state-owned pharmaceutical company both surrendered.

The anti-corruption campaign launched by Xi shortly after taking power as the party’s general secretary in 2012 has trapped many high-level party officials. None of the 200 top Communist Party officials were sanctioned last year – a first under Xi – which observers point out that the president has already solidified his position by targeting political enemies and bringing allies to positions keys.

The discipline committee stressed that it sought to normalize officials coming forward to voluntarily confess to corruption, pointing to a shift in tactics away from its aggressive efforts to unearth corruption.

Reports of officials turning around abound in the state-controlled media, in an apparent attempt to demonstrate Xi’s grip on the party is stretching to its lowest levels.

“The aim is to show the public the governance capabilities of the Communist Party,” said Tomoki Kamo, professor at the faculty of policy management at Keio University of Japan.

Yet whether Xi’s authority actually reaches every corner of the party apparatus is not entirely clear.

Last year, authorities in Shaanxi province failed to crack down on the illegal construction of villas in a national nature reserve despite Xi’s repeated calls for action.

Zhao Zhengyong, who served as the provincial party secretary during construction, was given a suspended death sentence and stripped of his party membership and political rights last year following a corruption scandal. apparent that he had incurred Xi’s wrath.