Prime Minister Imran Khan announces Rs 100 billion in Kamyab Jawan start-up loans





PM Imran Khan announces Rs100 billion in start-up loans for young people and 170,000 qualified scholarships. Said that young people should divert their energies to learning skills to become self-reliant rather than craving government jobs. Said the government cannot afford more public jobs.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced an allocation of Rs 100 billion for start-up loans and 170,000 qualified scholarships to overcome the challenge of unemployment.

The Prime Minister, in a special televised message to young people, said the government is focused on promoting contemporary skills through scholarships and courses with the aim of helping young people become self-sufficient in income and companies.

The prime minister said of the 170,000 scholarships, around 50,000 would be reserved for high-end skills such as the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence and big data.

These six-month stock prices will be part of the technological revolution the country is heading towards, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s initiative to provide concessional loans worth Rs 100 billion through Kamyab Jawan would encourage young people in the country to launch their own start-ups. ups and businesses.

Calling unemployment a huge problem, he said the government would increase fund allocations for special incentives for young people every year.

He stressed that young people need to divert their energies to learning skills to become self-reliant rather than craving government jobs.

He said the government could not afford more public jobs because the pension bill was already increasing the financial burden on the country.

All over the world, jobs in the private sector, self-employed businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups are the solution to unemployment, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan hoped that young people would fully benefit from the two projects announced by the government and exploit immense opportunities in various fields.

