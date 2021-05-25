Trump claims immunity from Jan.6 trial because his efforts to overturn election were part of his presidential duties





Topline

Former President Donald Trump argued in court Monday night that he could not be prosecuted by Representative Eric Swalwell (D-California) for his alleged role in inciting the Jan.6 attack on the building from the United States Capitol because he was conducting official presidential affairs. , following on from earlier claims that the presidency has granted it an exemption from legal liability, which lawyers have partially rejected in criminal charges.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Highlights

Swalwell is suing Trump and his allies, including Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani, over the January 6 riot, alleging that they violated Ku Klux Klan law through their allegations of electoral fraud and their attempts to prevent the Congress to certify election results, especially at a rally. Trump spoke about it just before the attack on Capitol Hill.

In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, lawyers representing the ex-president and his son argued that Trump enjoyed absolute immunity from prosecution for conduct while he was president.

Legal experts widely agree that presidents can be criminally charged after leaving office, including for something that was committed while they were president, although the United States Supreme Court ruled in Nixon v Fitzgerald that ex-presidents are safe from civil prosecution for damages such as Swalwells that arise from their official acts as president.

Based on this precedent, Trump’s lawyers allege that then-presidents’ efforts to overturn election results were part of his presidential duties, claiming that the immunity would only apply if Trump carried out purely actions. personal and purely unofficial.

It is well recognized that thought-provoking and controversial speeches are a key function of the presidency, Trump’s lawyers argued in defending his January 6 rally speech in which he pushed false allegations of electoral fraud and argued for Lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence block election results. the then president advocated congressional action.

The motion also argues that Trump’s bogus election allegations were protected speech under the First Amendment, an argument some legal experts have cast doubt on and suggested he could potentially reach the level of. incitement to unprotected violence.

Crucial quote

While in office, former President Trump was free to advocate for the nomination and certification of voters, just as he was entitled to advocate for the passage or defeat of a constitutional amendment, or the reconsideration of voters. an act of Congress vetoing it, even though the President does not directly participate in those acts of Congress, say lawyers for Trumps.

Key context

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has immunity to respond to prosecutions brought against him while he was president and that he had never been charged with a crime during his tenure. The Supreme Court hampered Trump’s theory of immunity in a 2020 ruling on a grand jury subpoena for his tax returns, Chief Justice John Roberts writing: No citizen, not even the President, is is categorically above the common obligation to produce evidence when invoked in criminal proceedings. Since leaving the White House, Trump has become more vulnerable to legal action and faces multiple investigations from prosecutors, including Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, and the District Attorney. New York General Letitia James. In addition to the Swalwells trial, 11 other House lawmakers also filed a separate lawsuit against Trump and Giuliani for their alleged role in the January 6 attack.

Further reading

Eric Swalwell, former house impeachment manager, sues Trump and his allies over Capitol riot (Forbes)

How likely is Trump to face criminal charges after leaving office? (Los Angeles Times)

