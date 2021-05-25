Bangladesh Arrests Popular Preacher in Counterterrorism Case | Bangladesh News





According to the police, Amir Hamza was arrested during a raid on his home in Kushtia for inciting activists.

Bangladeshi police have arrested one of the country’s most popular preachers, whose rallies draw tens of thousands of people, on charges of inciting activists, a senior official said. Amir Hamza was arrested on Tuesday in a raid on his home in the western city of Kushtia, then transferred to Dhaka, police said. Hamza is the latest high-level religious leader to be detained since March, when a visit by Indian Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked protests in which at least 13 people have died. A court returned Hamza for 10 days for questioning, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, head of the Dhaka Police Counterterrorism Unit, told the news agency. He is charged in an anti-terrorism case, Asaduzzaman said, adding that investigators found videos of Hamzas speeches on the cell phone of a suspect detained this month over an alleged plot to attack the Bangladeshi parliament. Hamza, who is in his 30s, is one of a new generation of preachers whose inflammatory speeches draw huge crowds to the country of 160 million people. Hamzas video speeches on YouTube get millions of views. In 2019, Mizanur Rahmani Azhari, another prominent preacher, fled the country for fear of being prosecuted for his comments. Modi’s visit was the source of the new wave of arrests. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was reportedly embarrassed by the protests when a key ally visited. Protesters, mostly from the Hefazat-e-Islam group, accuse Modi of pursuing anti-Muslim policies and tens of thousands of people staged mass protests in which some police stations and government offices were attacked . They opposed Modi’s invitation to Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founder and father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh National Police Deputy Chief Haider Ali told AFP that at least 1,230 followers of the Hefazat group have been arrested since the deadly protests on March 26 and 28. Dozens of Hefazat leaders have been arrested.







