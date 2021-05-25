CPL 2021 Draft: Complete list of players selected and released by the teams





The CPL 2021 draft is scheduled to take place this Friday. The event will be broadcast live on YouTube, starting at 6:30 p.m. IST (2:00 p.m. BST).

The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be held from August 28 to September 19. Last year, the Trinbago Knight Riders won the championship by winning all league matches as well as knockout matches.

However, the Knight Riders traded their all-round star Dwayne Bravo to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots ahead of the 2021 CPL Draft. The Knight Riders bagged wicket batsman Denesh Ramdin in return.

Numerous direct signings also took place ahead of the CPL 2021 draft. The Barbados Tridents signed Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir, while the Amazonian Warriors of Guyana secured the services of Pakistani veteran Shoaib Malik.

Nepalese Sandeep Lamichanne will run for the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2021. Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Zouks will play without their seasoned pro Daren Sammy, who is now the franchise’s brand ambassador and mentor.

CPL franchises took many surprising calls ahead of the 2021 CPL Draft. Some big names like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Tim Seifert, Chris Green and Scott Kuggeleijn lost their contracts.

Here is the full list of players retained and released by all teams before the CPL 2021 draft:

Teams from all teams before the CPL 2021 draft

St. Lucia Zouks

Players selected before the 2021 CPL Draft: Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal and Javelle Glen.

Players released: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Scott Kuggeleijn, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Kimani Melius, Daren Sammy, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Zahir Khan.

Amazonian warriors of Guyana

Players selected before the 2021 CPL Draft: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble and Shoaib Malik (direct signing) .

Players released: Chris Green, Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Kissoondath Magram, Sherfane Rutherford and Jasdeep Singh.

Barbados Tridents

Players selected before the 2021 CPL Draft: Jason Holder, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young and Mohammad Amir (direct signing).

Players released: Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Keon Harding and Shayan Jahangir.

Cavaliers Knights of Trinbago

Players selected before the CPL 2021 draft: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan and Sandeep Lamichanne.

Players released: Pravin Tambe, Tim Seifert, Fawad Ahmed, Amir Jangoo, DJ Bravo.

Jamaica Tallawahs

Players selected before the 2021 CPL Draft: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, V Permaul and Ryan Persaud.

Players released: Asif Ali, Nicholas Kirton, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkumrah Bonner, Ramaal Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Preston McSween, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Players selected before the CPL 2021 draft: DJ Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva.

Players released: Chris Lynn, Kieran Powell, Nick Kelly, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Jahmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Imran Khan.

