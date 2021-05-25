China, Russia Tackle Global Disorder Amid US Withdrawal

China Russia Photo: Xinhua

China and Russia held a new round of strategic security consultations on Tuesday in Moscow, and in frequent interactions between the two great powers in recent months, the world has shown a dangerous trend of disorder or tension in some regions, including the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Western Pacific, due to the global strategic change operated by the United States,

Chinese analysts said the recent change was generally caused by the decline in US hegemony, and not only US pressure and hostility will push China and Russia closer together, but the decline in strength and Washington’s influence in some areas will also make Beijing and Moscow. reflect on how to find a new regional order to stabilize the situation and protect their interests after the US withdrawal.

Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday co-chaired the 16th Round of Strategic Security Consultations, which is a high-level meeting focused on strategic cooperation to address regional and global security and to geopolitical threats.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Bureau of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping during a conference call with the president Russian Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, who reiterated bilateral relations between China and Russia.

The Russian president echoed the message, hoping that Yang will convey his greetings to Xi and that two senior leaders will maintain close communication.

The two sides also discussed issues related to the China-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reaffirming the importance of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the treaty, in addition of a number of current topics on world affairs.

Yang will also visit two Eastern European and EU member countries – Slovenia and Croatia after his visit to Russia.

Reshape the order

Although China and Russia have repeatedly stated that they do not intend to challenge the United States and that their cooperation will not target any third parties, the increasing pressure from the United States and its allies has always been a key topic on the Sino-Russian talks table.

After Yang told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that the US is not qualified to “speak to China from a position of strength” during the Alaska Dialogue ” 2 + 2 “in March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said in a media interview the same month that Russia will not let the United States or any other country speak with him” in a position of strength”.

The similar remarks made by China and Russia towards the United States are a clear signal to the world that American hegemony will no longer be tolerated and that the world order dominated by the United States and its allies is unable to maintain stability in many regions, and this kind of order is causing more tensions and conflicts, Chinese experts said.

The precipitous withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan leads to a wave of violent attacks in the country, and the Palestine-Israel conflict has taken heavy losses, but the American position blocked international mediation through the Security Council of the United States. ‘UN. These are all signs that worry China, Russia and other affected countries over the hesitant “Pax Americana”, experts said.

Yang Jin, an expert from the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that when the United States pressured the China and Russia, they are also withdrawing many regions with unresolved issues, and these regions like the Middle East and Central Asia are all closely linked to the interests of China and Russia.

Beijing and Moscow must therefore maintain close coordination to deal with the coming situation, including how to establish a new order to replace the one dominated by the United States once the latter becomes totally dysfunctional, said Yang Jin.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an international organization of which China and Russia are among the founding members, will need to play a greater role in the peace process in Afghanistan in the future, and it may consider joining the ‘Afghanistan, Chinese analysts said, noting that the United States may wish to move its troops from Afghanistan to other countries in Central Asia to maintain its military presence, and it is also a new problem that China and Russia have to settle.

Hot spot issues

Chinese and Russian officials are said to focus on a range of regional and global issues, including stability in Central Asia, after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, foreign interference in their internal affairs, Western threats to political security of the two countries and their neighbors or allies, anti-disinformation and cybersecurity campaign, as well as the question on the security of the biolab, according to Chinese experts.

Among a wide range of topics, how to tackle “the challenges posed by the US-led Quad Alliance” which may affect the security of China and Russia would also be high on the agenda. talks on security, Wang Xianju, deputy director and researcher at the Renmin University of China – Russia Russian Research Center at St. Petersburg State University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

India’s shifting stance has caught the attention of China and Russia, as India has also reportedly relied on the Quad to disrupt Russian power in the region, and China and Russia n ‘have not coordinated a position towards such a regional strategy led by the Biden administration.

Leaders from Australia, India, Japan and the United States met in March, hailing the Quad meeting as “historic” to tackle regional challenges, while Russia criticized the Quad , accusing the US-led West of using India as an object in its anti-China game.

“Apparently, the Biden administration has not abandoned the Indo-Pacific strategy launched by the previous Trump administration,” Wang said.

Due to the latest incident of detention of an opposition activist at Minsk airport by the Belarusian government, ties between Belarus and other Western countries are intensifying, senior Chinese and Russian officials may also discuss the problem since Belarus is a close partner of the two great powers of the region.

Putin’s visit to China?

China and Russia have maintained frequent interactions over the past year, especially in the face of the United States-led containment and the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The friendship between the two countries appears to be more precious and exceptional, analysts said.

Last year, the top leaders of the two countries held a five-phone conversation with a practical agenda, and on December 28, 2020, the leaders said that in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the China and Russia, the two countries envisioned a higher and broader level of cooperation in 2021.

The White House announced on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021 and that the two leaders will discuss all of the pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and the stability of the American-Russian relationship. the Chinese expert said it was also reasonable for Putin to visit China after the Russia-US summit to coordinate more with Beijing on world affairs.

Putin could visit China after his summit with Biden in June and before the 20th anniversary of the signing of the 2001 China-Russia friendship treaty on July 16, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on July 1 could also be an occasion and environment for the eventual visit, analysts said.

“Sino-Russian relations are progressing steadily, it is very likely that Putin will visit China in July, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the treaty, while considering the epidemic situation”, which means that from June to July, the Trilateral relations between China, Russia and the United States would likely lead to a series of major events, Wang noted.