Close to Jokowi, re-elected commissioner of the PT PP





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Council of Commissioners and Directors of PT PP (Persero) Tbk was overhauled at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS) for fiscal 2020. In the GMS which took place today, Tuesday (5/25/2021) at the headquarters of PT PP Jakarta, a number of names were changed, but the post of President-Commissioner (Komut) was still occupied. Andi Gani Nena Wea. “I am grateful for the great confidence returned to me,” said Andi Gani, after being re-elected to the same post on Tuesday (5/25/2021) in Jakarta. Also Read: Erick Thohir Reshapes PT PP Commissioners & Directors, It’s In Full Andi Gani is one of them The youngest commissioner president of BUMN. Imagine, when he was first appointed several years ago, he was only 39 years old. The figure of Andi Gani is known as the leader of the workers’ group. He actively heads the ASEAN Confederation of Labor and is also the President of the Confederation of All Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPSI). Besides his activities as a union activist and Komut PT PP, Andi Gani is also known to be close to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Andi Gani is Jokowi Loyalists since the head of state started his political career from Solo as mayor of Solo. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Also read: Meeting with Jokowi, Andi Gani denies being offered the post of deputy minister Then Andi Gani actively participated in gaining support from the workers as Jokowi stepped forward to become the Governor of DKI Jakarta and the presidential election for 2 terms. He has even been asked to join the ranks of the cabinet of President Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. However, he prefers to remain president-commissioner of PT PP to fully focus on helping President Jokowi in the infrastructure sector. In the annual GMS of PT PP itself, there have been a number of changes. Ayodhia GL Kalake has been appointed commissioner replacing Lieutenant General (Purn) Sumardi who was previously commissioner. Also read: Opposing omnibus law, KSPSI president Andi Gani will be voluntarily removed from his post as president-commissioner of BUMN Meanwhile, as a board of directors, the company appointed Sinur Linda Gustina Manurung as director of corporate strategy and the company’s HCM replaced Mr. Toha Fauzi who previously held the post of director of operations. 2.

