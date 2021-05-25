Supreme Court prepares to dismantle abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade





Donald Trump’s Supreme Court is preparing to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion.

In its landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, the court ruled that the fundamental right to privacy protects a pregnant woman’s choice to terminate a pregnancy during the first three months of pregnancy – before a fetus becomes viable and can survive outside the womb.

At issue in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization is a Mississippi law that prohibits almost all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, long before a fetus becomes viable.

Announcing that it would hear the case, the court said it would review whether all pre-viability bans on elective abortions are constitutional.

The writing has been on the wall since 2016, when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to appoint Supreme Court justices who would vote to overthrow Roe v. Wade. “It will happen automatically, in my opinion, because I put pro-life judges on the ground,” he said. “I’ll say this: it will go back to the states, and the states will make a decision then.”

Elections have consequences and Trump has kept his word.

Trump has appointed three justices to the United States Supreme Court and created a conservative 6-3 super-majority.

Conservative states got the memo and women’s reproductive rights have come under constant attack. Ten states have trigger laws that would ban abortion as soon as Roe v. Wade would be canceled.

In early 2019, after Trump appointed two judges, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, sixteen states, reading tea leaves and seeking a Supreme Court case to overturn Roe v. Wade, introduced or passed bills banning abortions after six weeks. At six weeks, many people even know they are pregnant. Some of these bills criminalized abortion providers and even prevented women from having abortions in cases of rape or incest.

But they failed last year when the court struck down a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana by a 5-to-4 margin, with Chief Justice John Roberts voting ruling.

In a twist of fate, history has since stepped in with the help of a Machiavellian power play executed by Republicans Trump and the Senate.

On September 18, 2020, 46 days before the election, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for women’s rights, passed away.

Even before Ginsburg was buried, Trump announced the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to take her seat and a month later Republican senators appointed her just a week before America stripped them of their power.

Senate Republicans dishonestly ignored their own 2016 precedent when they refused to allow President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland to a confirmation hearing 8 months before the 2016 election because it was too close elections.

Barrett was a law professor when she signed a 2006 newspaper ad by Right to Life of St. Joseph County, an anti-abortion group, in which she said she opposed on-demand abortion and defended the right to life from fertilization to the end of natural life. And, anyone wondering how Barrett will ultimately vote, need only remember Trump’s litmus test for the Supreme Court candidates he announced as a candidate.

Now that they have their fifth vote, the court will dismantle Roe and your zip code will dictate whether women have access to safe and legal abortions.

As Trump predicted, the issue will be fervently pursued by politicians who have worked to ban abortions and create other restrictions. Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, estimates that up to 24 states could ban abortion completely.

Colorado should consider enacting legislation now that explicitly protects the right to abortion, which would remain in effect if Roe were rescinded. Colorado has a rich history of supporting women, including being the first state to adopt women’s suffrage in 1893 and being the first state to ease restrictions on abortions in 1967.

And the fight will also be fought in Washington DC. Bidens’ 36-member commission plans to increase the number of Supreme Court justices and is expected to release its report later this year. A group of lawmakers have already introduced legislation to give Biden the power to stack the court by expanding the court from 9 to 13 judges.

The number of judges has remained at nine since 1869 and it would be a flagrant abuse of power to interfere politically with an independent branch of government. Nothing would stop a future Republican president with a majority-controlled Senate from expanding it again so he or she can stack the game.

The decision could be a wildcard in the upcoming midterm elections. Public opinion is on the side of the Democrats. National polls have long shown strong support for Roe and against his overthrow. Planned Parenthood believes that 25 million women of childbearing age reside in states that may prohibit the right to abortion and many of those women are going to be very angry. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as very energetic pro-choice women will turn out in record numbers.

It’s guaranteed bad news for Colorado Republicans in a blue state. Republicans will need to nominate pro-choice candidates if they have a chance to win statewide, retain the Boeberts seat, or win in the new 8th Congressional District.

Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner at Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck law firm and former chief of staff to Governor John Hickenlooper.

