A strong communication network is needed against Islamophobia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the First International Symposium on Media and Islamophobia that efforts to prevent Islamophobia play an important role in the peace and security of mankind. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the First International Symposium on Media and Islamophobia at the ATO Congress in Ankara, Turkey on May 25, 2021. (AA)

Countries exposed to Islamophobia should establish a strong communication network on the international stage, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “We must mobilize conscientious politicians, intellectuals, members of the media, clergy, including our own clergy, all over the world against the disease of Islamophobia,” Erdogan said at the first international media symposium and Islamophobia in Ankara. Efforts to prevent Islamophobia, which plays an important role in the peace and security of mankind, should be carried out through common sense mechanisms that will be put in place, Erdogan said. He added that when the Islamic world establishes unity among itself, it is possible to make progress against the fight against Islamophobia in a short time. Erdogan pointed out that Islamophobia is like a cancer that is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world, especially in the West. READ MORE:

Islamophobia: from crusaders, to colonialists, to cartoonists LIVE: Turkish President Erdogan speaks at International Symposium on Media and Islamophobia in Ankara https://t.co/IwGNf0rnFE – PresserWatch (@PresserWatch) May 25, 2021 “ Islamophobia is a virus ” The strategy of “demonizing Muslims” initiated by the US administration after the terrorist attacks of September 11 had a function that triggered the “virus of Islamophobia” that already existed in the cultural structure of many societies, he said. he says. Instead of discussing the dimensions of the Western threat, those who fall under the influence of racist and discriminatory tendencies are choosing the easy way out, he said. Emphasizing that Western countries are trying to avoid the uncertainties caused by changing global power balances by distracting their public opinion with fascist rhetoric, he said fringe racist movements were now placed at the center of Western politics. “Those who have long placed themselves in a distinguished position in the world as a bastion of religious freedom have fought to ban all symbols of Muslims today,” he added. READ MORE:

France targets hijab again while denying ‘Islamophobia’ “ Unfounded prejudices against Islam ” Referring to the rise in Islamophobic attacks, he said Western authorities responsible for ensuring the safety of all citizens, especially political parties and police organizations, are in the race against Islam. “These orientations of politics and public institutions lead to the development of an unfounded prejudice against Islam and Muslims among democrats living in Western countries,” he said, adding that prosperity cannot survive. a long time where freedoms have disappeared. The two-day symposium takes place at the ATO Congress, an international convention and exhibition center. It is organized by the Supreme Council of Radio and Television (RTUK), the Presidency of Religious Affairs, the University of Erciyes, the Turkish Radio and Television Society (TRT) and the SETA Foundation, a Ankara-based political think tank. READ MORE:

Austrian state intimidates Muslim scholar for research on Islamophobia Source: AA







