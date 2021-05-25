China welcomes remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on CPEC project





ANI | Updated: May 25, 2021 2:31 PM IST

Beijing [China], May 25 (ANI): China on Tuesday said it appreciated Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent remarks on how the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will bring economic progress not only to Pakistan but to Pakistan. the whole region. A recent high-level meeting said that the CPEC will bring economic progress not only to Pakistan but to the entire region.During a regular briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, said: “We have taken note of the relevant remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan and we appreciate it,” Geo News reported. He said the Chinese side was having a discussion with third parties including Afghanistan on the extension of the flagship project. The spokesperson said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was an open and inclusive international economic initiative. cooperative initiative that was dedicated to improving connectivity and achieving common development, Geo News reported. The nd Road Initiative (BRI) has made significant and major progress in infrastructure, energy, ports and industrial parks. “

The Chinese official said they are also extending it to countries in the region, including Afghanistan. This will not only boost faster economic development in Pakistan, but also regional connectivity, Geo News reported. Lijian said China would like to work with Pakistan for high quality development of CPEC and extend it to countries in the region, improve people’s well-being. , and play a greater role in regional connectivity and economic integration. Responding to a specific question on third party participation in the framework of the CPEC, he informed that China has a discussion with third parties, including the Afghanistan, on the extension of the CPEC, Geo News reported. The two sides held consultations through diplomatic channels, he said and added: “We note that Afghanistan imports and exports goods through the ports of Gwadar and Karachi. High speed highways are also in operation. extension course to Afghanistan. ” However, in Pakistan. , the hype created by the government in projecting the CPEC as a panacea to all problems is running out of steam. Distressed local businessmen lament that Chinese investors are monopolizing major domestic industries, state assets and businesses to the detriment of Pakistani actors and interests. The concerns of local businesses also have parallels in the local population. working class. Creating jobs for local youth is an important criterion in assessing the benefits of any foreign investment in a developing country. However, CPEC has been a visible failure in this regard: Pakistani business leaders and workers are wary of the Chinese style of operation, which rarely involves partnerships or joint ventures with local businesses. Chinese investors prefer to set up fully controlled companies, which would mean further erosion of the status of local businesses and jobs. (ANI)

