Congratulations on your marriage, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson and I have at least one thing in common: we don’t have a commitment problem. We’ve both been married twice, and now the Prime Minister is taking a turn on the matrimonial roundabout for the third time. It was revealed this week that he and Carrie Symonds are set to tie the knot in July of next year.

My accountant once warned me not to marry again. You should surely advise me not to divorce again, I replied. Heaven knows what Boriss’s financial advisers are telling him: here is a man who tried to plunder Conservative Party funds to pay for his wallpaper, who had one of his buddies finance his vacation in Mustique (during which, in the heady glow of free travel and a few daiquiris, he proposed to Ms Symonds), and who was so strapped for cash that he should have backed out of a handful of business meetings. Covid emergency in order to be able to finish writing his biography of Shakespeare.

And now he undertakes the ultimate public expression of hope for the experience: a third marriage.

Many people have focused on the potential cost of the wedding and the immediate possibility Downing Street realizes that taxpayers will have to foot the bill for vol-au-vents and vodka luge. But Boris, a seasoned pragmatist, will surely have understood that the most relevant financial consideration relating to this business comes from a more fundamental question: whether the marriage works or not. As author Jean Kerr said: being divorced is like being hit by a truck. If you live it, you start to look very carefully to the right and to the left.

Boris presumably decided it was safe to cross the road again, although he should be aware that, according to recent statistics from the United States, 73% of third marriages end in divorce. While I don’t want to dwell on the possibility of a negative outcome to his good news, Boris will have to change his ways if he doesn’t have to face complete financial ruin.

Loyalty and consistency haven’t exactly been the hallmarks of her relationships so far, and Carrie doesn’t strike me as someone who would defend any nonsense, let alone public betrayal. I’m not saying people can’t change, but a step offline, misjudged, late night to Jennifer Arcuri, and Boris will be writing biographies and columns for the Telegraph for the rest of his life, and will have to make it special if he wants to take Dilyn for a walk.

A Tory MP told The Telegraph: It will take at least over a year for the PM to save for the wedding, and it is true that he is the first PM in living memory that we must have cared about. personal finances. But Boris is, at heart and by nature, a journalist. Hes a mischief maker, gossip, buccaneer, adventurer, and the summary nature of his private life, with the concomitant string of alimony and child support he is forced to pay, has left our first lord of the Treasury with its own rather impoverished treasury. In every way, he can’t afford another mistake.

At 56, however, he should know what he’s doing now, and while his decision to get a splice is, I’m sure, based on nothing but a romantic impulse, there are those around. he who believe that this joyous event will deliver him. a poll rebound for the Conservatives. I am not so sure. Does the British general public really care whether they get married or not? They have a rescue dog and they had a baby boy. I don’t see how making their relationship official adds anything to their appeal as a couple.

But I can’t worry about Boris and Carrie. I have to think about my own wedding next July. Well, not exactly mine, but my daughters. She’s already meticulously planned for the day, so I thought I’d better start thinking about my speech. I decided not to include the toast made by a friend of mine, a veteran tired of several divorces, in his best man’s speech. Well if this gorgeous couple are half as happy as I was when I was married, he says, before taking a break, they’ll be miserable for the rest of their lives. Cheers!