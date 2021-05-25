Who is Subodh Kumar Jaiswal? Everything you need to know about the new CBI Director





The senior IPS official, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, was appointed Tuesday as the new head of the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) for a period of two years. “ The Cabinet Appointments Committee has, on the basis of the group recommended by the Committee established under Section 4A (1) of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (Mh-1985) as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the office, ” said a government notification. Jaiswal’s appointment comes after a high-level committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday to select the new director of the CBI. Besides Prime Minister Modi, the other two panel members – Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and India Chief Justice NV Ramana – were also present at the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence. . The panel meeting chaired by PM Modi, which lasted over 90 minutes, finally took place after being delayed by almost four months. The post of director of the CBI had been vacant since then outgoing president Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on February 4 after a two-year stint. The post was then given to Additional Director Praveen Sinha, an IPS officer in the 1988 Gujarat cadre. According to reports, other names considered for the post were DGP HC Awasthy of Uttar Pradesh, DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Interior Ministry Special Secretary VSK Kaumudi. Everything you need to know about Subodh Kumar Jaiswal: Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is an IPS officer in the 1985 Maharashtra cadre. He is currently Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Previously, he was Mumbai Police Commissioner and Chief Police Officer of Maharashtra. He also worked with the Maharashtra Counterterrorism Brigade and led several counterterrorism operations. During his tenure as DGP Maharashtra, Jaiswal reportedly had disputes with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over various issues, including its transfer policy. According to some reports, he had opposed the transfer of IPS agents before the end of two years in office, in accordance with the provisions of the law. Jaiswal was also part of the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) for nine years, during which time he served as Additional Secretary for three years. The biggest achievement of the new CBI director is the investigation into the 2002 multi-crore fake paper scam involving Abdul Karim Telgi. Jaiswal also played a key role in exploring the serial train explosions of July 11, 2006, when AN Roy was the top cop. It was also under his supervision that the violence cases of Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon were investigated before being transferred to the CBI. Jaiswal was awarded the Presidents ‘Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2001, the Presidents’ Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2009, Asadharan Suraksha Seva Praman Patra (ASSPP) in 2020, the Medal of the internal security, government. of India and Special Service Medal, Govt. of Maharashtra.







