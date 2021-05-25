ICC honors Hall of Fame member Kapil Dev and calls him ‘a true game changer’





The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday paid a rich tribute to versatile Indian veteran and Hall of Fame Kapil Dev, saying he was a real game changer. ICC this month celebrated the achievements of its inductees to the Hall of Fame on their social media account. Dev, who guided India to its first World Cup victory in 1983, was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on March 11, 2010. The cricket ace represented India from 1978 to 1994.

Dev made his India debut in October 1978 in Faisalabad against bitter rival Pakistan. In his first game, Dev picked only one wicket and scored 8 points and the game was drawn. After that, he represented India in 131 test matches. He scored 5248 points in the longest format in the game with the help of eight hundred and 27 fifty.

Dev also selected 434 ATMs in the test at a savings rate of 2.78. The pace thrower completed two ten-wicket races and pocketed fifteen 23 times in his 16-year career. He played his last test match for India in Hamilton against New Zealand in 1994.

Much like his Test debut, Dev also made his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1978. In his first match, he picked wicket Imran Khan and was undefeated at 13 points as India won the match. .

Dev has donned the blue jersey 225 times and amassed 3,783 points while choosing 253 wickets in ODI cricket. He also scored one hundred and fifteen fifty for India in limited-overs cricket. He played his last ODI match in 1994 against the West Indies in Faridabad. He also coached Indias National Men’s Cricket from 1999-2000.

Bishan Singh Bedi (2009), Sunil Gavaskar (2009) Anil Kumble (2015), Rahul Dravid (2018) and Sachin Tendulkar (2019) are among other Indian cricketers to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

