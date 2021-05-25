PM meets Kangana, but has no MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant

Bombay: Congress has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Maratha reservation issue. MPCC spokesman Sachin Sawant claimed that Modi had time to meet Kangana Renaut, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood stars, but not the direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivajis Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje on the politically crucial issue of quotas by Maratha.

Have all these stars met the PM with people? He did not have time to meet with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje who requested a meeting to discuss the issue of the Maratha reservation. Not giving Sambhaji Raje time is an insult in Maharashtra, Sawant said.

Sawant asked if Modi and the BJP remember Chhatrapati only during elections. Sawants’ statement came days after Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje said that despite sending four letters, the prime minister had yet to meet with him to discuss the issue of Maratha quotas. Furthermore, Sawants’ decision to target Modi came closely following a statement by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil that the prime minister believes the Maratha reserve is a state issue. .

Attacking the BJP on the Maratha reserve issue, Sawant said, “We have no objection with who Modi meets, but Maharashtra would never like his decision not to give time to Sambhaji Raje who is not just the descendant of Chhatrapati but the deputy of the party who wanted the problems of the Maratha community to be heard by the prime minister himself.

Sawant said Patils’ statement was like applying salt to the wounds of protesters who made history by staging 58 rallies for the Maratha reservation. It is also insulting to the families of the martyrs who lost their loved ones to the cause of the Maratha reserve to know that Modi knows more about Bollywood than the struggle of the Maratha community, he said.