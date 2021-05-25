BBC heads for ‘irrelevance’ before Boris Johnson looks at license fees | UK | New





In 2020, Downing Street warned that the license fee would be removed and replaced with a subscription model – but Mr Johnson has so far been dissuaded from making a major change. However, the recent scandal surrounding Princess Diana’s interview on BBC Panorama could change the dynamics, as reports last weekend indicated the license fees could be reduced or frozen for the next five years. A senior government source said the company had “tarnished” its reputation as a leading broadcaster around the world and that its conduct was likely to influence negotiations.

The negotiations will determine the cost of the royalty for the next five years, starting in April 2022. The BBC’s recent crisis comes at a time when questions are being asked about its long-term future. One concern is the broadcaster’s ability to reach young viewers. In 2019, Ofcom’s annual report on the company warned it needed to do “a lot more” to attract a younger audience.

Sharon White, director of Ofcom, said some viewers felt certain services were “irrelevant to their lives.” In response, the BBC said it had a “clear plan to meet the needs of a younger and more diverse audience”. In a BBC Newsnight report last year, former BBC Creative Director Pat Younge warned the broadcaster could drift to “irrelevance.” He said: “The real challenge for the BBC is not an immediate crisis but a medium and long term irrelevance. READ MORE: Gary Lineker, Piers Morgan in royal argument: ‘Weird and absurd’

She said at the time: “I think this is a very dangerous time for the BBC, many voices within the Conservative Party who do not share the commitment that many of us have to service broadcasting. public and the high license fees guaranteeing the independence of the BBC. “ In February 2020, the Sunday Express and Savanta Comres took a poll of more than 2,000 Brits, in which 60% of UK adults said license fees should be waived. The BBC responded to the poll, saying that “some media and politicians have campaigned against the BBC and license fees for some time” and that people give different responses to polls depending on the context. A spokesperson added: “This poll appears to have asked people if they would like the license fees to be removed or reformed without explaining that it would mean the loss of the programs and services they love. “The reality is that the BBC is very good value for money.”







