Dismissal of 51 KPK employees leads to disobedience to president





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Researcher from the Center for Anti-Corruption Studies at Universitas Gadjah Mada (Pukat UGM) Zaenur Rohman said that 51 KPK officers who do not pass the national insight test (TWK) is a form of defiance against President Joko Widodo. Because, according to Zaenur, Jokowi’s statement not to make the TWK result the basis for an employee’s dismissal was clear. “The decision to plan to lay off 51 KPK employees and provide advice to 24 other employees is a form of challenge against President Jokowi,” he said. Kompas.com, Tuesday (25/5/2021). Also Read: BKN Says 51 Dismissed KPK Employees Cannot Become Civil Servants Or PPPK Zaenur said the disobedience was even more evident because the plight of the 24 employees who had currently been bent on receiving education on national insight could still be said to have failed to become the civil apparatus of the state. (ASN). “There is always the possibility of not qualifying after completing his studies, which means that the president’s speech was totally disobeyed by his collaborators and other stakeholders, in this case the KPK”, a- he declared. According to Zaenur, this decision was a form of serious disobedience to the six institutions which were holding joint coordination meetings. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail The six institutions are the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (Kemenpan RB), the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham), the Civil Service Agency of State (BKN). Read also: 51 dismissed KPK employees, Azyumardi: Insubordination, not following the president’s directives Then the State Administration Institute (LAN), the State Civil Apparatus Commission (KASN) and the KPK itself. “This is an act of frontal defiance by the Head of State. Well, the act of defiance is indeed due to the attempt to get rid of 75 KPK employees from the start,” he said. -he declares. “So that efforts to continue to lay off 75 employees do not stop just because of the president’s speech,” Zaenur said.

