British Virgin Islands court releases PIA assets in Reko Diq sentencing case – world





The British Virgin Islands (BVI) High Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Pakistan in a case brought by Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) for seizure of assets belonging to Pakistan International Airlines Investment Ltd (PIAIL), including hotels in New York and Paris, as part of its efforts for the application of the Reko Diq Award.

Pakistan won its case in BVI case initiated by TCC to enforce ICSID [International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes] price, said the International Disputes Unit (IDU) housed inside the Attorney General’s Office at the premises of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding that all ex parte orders previously obtained by the CCT had been rescinded.

The CCT had initiated the case for the execution of the sentence of July 12, 2019 of 5.97 billion dollars against Pakistan by the ICSID in the context of the Reko Diq litigation.

Not long ago, a judgment was announced by the BVI High Court, Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said, addressing Dawn, adding that it was a great legal victory for Pakistan as well as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The AGP said all previous orders against PIAIL, a company also incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, have now been recalled by the BVI High Court, adding that it has also revoked the appointed receiver for the Roosevelt Hotel, New York, and the Hotel Scribe, Paris. The cost of the litigation was also attributed.

On December 16, 2020, the BVI High Court, by ex parte order, seized the assets owned by Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited, including the company’s interests in the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, New York, and the Scribe hotel in central Paris as well as the freezing of PIA’s 40 percent stake in a third entity, Minhal Incorporated. The BVI court, in its order of December 16, also appointed the receiver on a provisional basis.

The IDU said the BVI High Court ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to decide the issue and that the appointed receiver was removed from office with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also appreciated and praised the efforts of the UDI and the AGP office which helped secure a great victory for Pakistan, the UDI said.

It indicated that the provisional tax order against the PIA companies had also been fully annulled, while TCC had also been ordered to pay the costs of these proceedings. Thus, “the attempt to rob the Roosevelt and Scribe hotels was thwarted,” UDI said.

“Justice prevails!” PIA said in a tweet after the verdict became public. “By the Grace of Allah and with the prayers of all our countrymen, the BVI courts rule in favor of PIA, releasing all the hard-earned assets, namely Roosevelt NYC and Scribe Paris. Big victory for PIA and Pakistan. We won this together! “

Information on the foreclosure process and previous order of the BVI High Court was communicated to Pakistan on December 23, 2020.

At the time, the AGP office said Pakistan would vigorously pursue proceedings initiated by TCC in any jurisdiction and that the government reaffirmed its commitment to protect national property wherever it may be found.

What is the Reko Diq dispute?

TCC is a 50/50 joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation of Australia and Antofagasta PLC of Chile. The district of Reko Diq in southwestern Balochistan is renowned for its mineral wealth, especially gold and copper.

The ICSID tribunal resumed the dispute between Pakistan and the TCC after the latter claimed $ 8.5 billion when the Balochistan mining authority rejected its application for a multi-million dollar mining lease in the province in 2011 .

According to details available on Tethyans’ website, the Reko Diq mining project was to build and operate a world-class copper-gold surface mine at a cost of around $ 3.3 billion. The company claims that its 1998 agreement with the government of Balochistan entitled it to the mining lease, subject only to routine government requirements.

The project was blocked in November 2011 after the request was rejected. Pakistani officials say the mining lease was terminated by the government because it was secured in a non-transparent manner.

By that time, the company had invested $ 220 million in Reko Diq. The mining company sought help from the World Bank’s arbitral tribunal in 2012 and ruled against Pakistan in 2017, overturning an earlier Supreme Court ruling.

The court then chose to use a formula for calculating damages for the canceled lease based on the alleged profits Tethyan could have made from the mine over 56 years. In July 2019, the court imposed a $ 5.97 billion sentence on Pakistan for denying the mining lease to the company.

The fine, including damages and interest, is equivalent to approximately 2% of Pakistan’s GDP.

Immediately afterwards, the ICC began enforcement proceedings. In November 2019, Pakistan challenged the award and initiated proceedings to have it quashed.

In March 2020, the AGP office announced that it had filed on November 8, 2019, a request for annulment of the award rendered by ICSID on July 12, 2019.

Along with the annulment appeal, Pakistan had also requested a provisional stay of enforcement of the award rendered against the country on November 18, 2019.

Pakistan was granted the provisional stay when the cancellation proceedings were initiated, after which a hearing to confirm the stay order was held via video link in April last year. On September 16, 2020, the court finally ruled in favor of Pakistan, confirming the stay of enforcement of the sentence.

However, on November 20, 2020, the company filed a separate case in the BVI High Court for enforcement of the award which included the seizure of assets belonging to Pakistan International Airlines Investment Ltd, a final decision which was issued today. hui in favor of Pakistan. .

The ICSID is still considering appealing the Pakistanis against the sanction for its decision to cancel Reko Diq’s mining lease for the TTC and a final hearing will take place in 2021.

