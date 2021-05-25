Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riots lawsuit





Former President Donald Trump’s WASHINGTON lawyers urged a federal judge Monday night to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat who helped defend the House impeachment case against Trump.

The former president enjoys absolute immunity from civil lawsuits for his official actions during his tenure, his lawyers argued, and he was free as president to advocate for Congress to take action favorable to him by counting the electoral vote, just as it was free to push. Congress to pass bills, he argued.

They also said the lawsuit falsely invites federal courts “to rule on what to say and what not to say to the president in a political speech in favor of government action.”

Swalwell, of California, accused Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudolph Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Of violating federal civil rights and local incentive laws. All spoke at a rally near the White House on January 6 before members of the crowd made their way to the Capitol.

The mob attack on the Capitol was “a direct and predictable consequence of the false and inflammatory allegations by the defendants of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the defendants’ express calls for violence,” according to the Swalwell trial.

In their response, Trump’s lawyers argued that because he was impeached, tried in the Senate and acquitted, Trump could not be prosecuted for the same behavior.

The Constitution provides that a president indicted and sentenced in the Senate may, once removed from office, be subject to criminal or civil proceedings. His lawyers argue, without offering any legal backing, that the opposite must be true: an acquitted Senate president is out of reach of courts for similar claims.

In filing the lawsuit, Trump’s attorneys said, Swalwell “attributed his emotional infirmities to former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and the other defendants” and “wove his own conspiracy theory based on political discourse out of the its background and the actions of independent individuals with whom Mr. Trump has never had contact. “

Trump faces a similar lawsuit filed by Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Joined by 10 other members of Congress and the NAACP. Both cases invoke the Civil Rights Act of 1871, commonly known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, which allows for prosecution of government officials for allegations that they conspired to violate civil rights.

The Thompson lawsuit argued that Trump and Giuliani conspired with two extremist groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Swalwell focused on the former president and speakers at the rally and said they “directly incited violence on Capitol Hill.”

Trump’s attorneys’ response to the Thompson trial is expected on Wednesday.

Pete williams

