President Jokowi urged to give serious attention to the problem of ghost officials





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was invited to pay special attention to the problem of collecting data on the number of officials. The reason is that, so far, the data on the number of civil servants does not correspond to the number of existing civil servants. That is why there is a term “shadow official”. “It means that there are names of officials, but there are no people, but the salary continues. The president must pay serious attention to it, ”said Tuesday Andy Soebjakto, head of the National Leadership Presidium (Pimnas) of the Association of the Indonesian Movement (PPI), in a press release Tuesday (25/5/2021). Meanwhile, the head of the State Civil Service Agency (BKN), Bima Haria Wibisana, said that during the collection of Civil Servants Data (PNS) in 2014, 97,000 mysterious civil servants were found. Where there are salaries and pensions, but there are no civil servants. However, he said, the current data is more accurate. But it’s not completely over. Related to this fact, said Andy Soebjakto, Pimnas PPI asked the government, in this case, BKN to seriously and immediately update and simultaneously validate the data of officials, so that in the near future there will be no no original data but false (asphalt) concerning the number of civil servants. In addition, PPI urged law enforcement officials such as police, prosecutors and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to step in, investigate and further this matter. If a criminal element is discovered, it is necessary to immediately follow an objective, fair and indiscriminate legal process. “It is not impossible that there is an element of state losses in a large amount,” he said. Andy asked President Jokowi to form an investigative team to conduct a thorough search and find the party that should be responsible. “For parties that have been shown to be negligent or in error, firm and fair penalties should be imposed. a reward and punishment mechanism must be applied, ”he said. PPI also, Andy said, urged the government to seriously build a dating culture, orderly administration and orderly organization in all areas and institutions of the government bureaucracy. The modernization and reform of the bureaucracy requires a datative culture and a quality administrative order. Andy said his party was concerned that the number of “ghost officials” was very surprising. Although it is claimed that there has been an improvement in the data, it is at the same time admitted that this is not all yet. This means that there are still “ghost officials” who reflect the seriousness of bureaucratic reform, even for the most basic. “Namely invalid data used for a long time,” he said. Source: BeritaSatu.com

