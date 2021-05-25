Trump Lackeys still thinks they have a chance to overturn 2020 election





In less than two weeks, it will be seven months since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. You might be wondering why we feel the need to remind people of this point when it is quite obvious that Biden is the current President of the United States and that Trump is a guy who poses sweaty for photos. with random guests from Mar-a-Lago. And the answer is that there are somehow left a disturbing number of Americans who still believe, in their delirious hearts, that the election was stolen from the former reality TV host. For example, according to a new Reuters / Ipsos poll, a majority of Republican voters believe Trump is the real president, and the only reason he’s not in the White House right now is because of illegal voting. And while most of those voters are likely content to simply denounce on Facebook that Biden is an illegitimate Commander-in-Chief and hold on to the hope that Trump will make his triumphant return to Washington in 2024, there are a small number of extremely disturbing people who are still trying to overturn the 2020 election right now.

The Associated Press reports that the absurdly partisan audit of votes in Arizonas Maricopa County inspired further brazen attempts across the country to invalidate Bidens’ victory, to an extent that alarmed election experts. It’s bad enough for it to happen once, Eddie Perez, a voting systems expert, told the Arizona PA, but seeing it happening elsewhere in the country is dangerous for democracy. While they obviously won’t result in Trump replacing Biden in the Oval Office, the audits serve to legitimize completely unfounded claims that widespread voter fraud has occurred. According to the AP, at a rally near Phoenix last week with pro trolls Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the duo’s references to the Arizona audit drew even more crowd cheers than lines on immigration, usually catnip at the base. In a statement released Monday night, Trump criticized Republican Party leaders for not doing more about what happened in November, and said the ballot reviews currently underway would not be the last.

In addition to Arizona, which has seen the Republican-controlled Senate assign more than 2 million ballots and voting machines from the most populous county in the states, requests for a forensic audit of voting machines in northern Michigans Cheboygan County were held earlier this month, in addition to a post-election audit in Windham, New Hampshire. Most important, however, was a decision by judges in Fulton County, Ga. On Friday giving plaintiffs permission to inspect 147,000 mail-in ballots in a fraud complaint.

By the AP:

The trial was led by Garland Favorito, a longtime skeptic of Georgia’s electoral systems who embraced 9/11 conspiracy theories, the Clinton-era scandal and Supreme Court justices. […] Our ultimate goal is the truth. What is the truth of this election? Favorito said in an interview. Don’t tell us what the results are, then hide them from us and pretend that we have to accept whatever you tell us.

Fulton County President Robb Pitts said in a statement: It is scandalous that Fulton County continues to be the target of those who cannot accept the results of last year’s election. Votes were counted multiple times, including a manual recount, and no evidence of fraud was found.

The two sides are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss how to review the mail ballots. Favorito said that Jovan Pulitzer, inventor and key figure in the pro-Trump movement to overthrow the 2020 election, may be one of the people he consults with when reviewing the ballots. Pulitzer had unsuccessfully called for a statewide audit of Georgia election results, even after two recounts by the Republican secretary of state confirmed Biden had won the state. The discovery infuriated Trump, who criticized both Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Republican State Governor Brian Kemp.

Former State Representative Vernon Jones, a Trump supporter who challenges Kemp for the gubernatorial post in the GOP primary, held a press conference last week after his opponent for not supporting an audit at the statewide, suggesting, without any basis, that Kemp is covering up the fact that Trump did in fact win the election. There’s a dead cat at the end of that line, and we just want to know what it is, that’s all, Jones said, according to the AP. People have the right to know. What are you hiding?

