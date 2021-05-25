Huarong Fallout makes provincial state-owned enterprises even less popular





The apparent lack of central government support for China Huarong Asset Management Co. heightens concerns about the level of support from state-owned enterprises at the provincial level. State-owned companies based in Henan, a landlocked province dependent on agriculture, and Shanxi, a major coal-producing region, are struggling to sell bonds despite efforts by local governments to boost investor confidence. New debt issuance by Henan nonfinancial state-owned enterprises fell 67% in 2021 from a year earlier, while sales in Shanxi fell 75%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Chinese authorities are sending a clear signal that state-owned enterprises Local government funding vehicles won’t automatically bail out as President Xi Jinping seeks to cut moral hazard in the country’s financial markets. Although this strategy will make investors more demanding and strengthen better budgetary discipline in the inflated state sector, it risks penalizing businesses in the poorest provinces by limiting their ability to raise funds and repay debt. Local governments are doing what they can to reassure bond investors. The government of Henan is foresaw a potential fund of 30 billion yuan ($ 4.7 billion) to support the indebtedness of local state-owned enterprises, while Shanxi said last month he would not allow state-owned companies to default. But such measures are seen as insufficient in an environment where state-owned enterprises have overtaken their private counterparts as the country’s main source of defaults. “Investor confidence in state-owned enterprises in competitive sectors is declining and they do not accept the outright wishes of local governments for support,” said Li Chang, analyst at S&P Global Ratings. “The key is whether the measures adopted by local governments can actually improve business finances.” Change in delinquency Chinese state-owned enterprises have become the majority of onshore bond defaults Source: Fitch Ratings; 2021 data is for the first quarter

Public enterprises broke a record 79.5 billion yuan in local bonds in 2020, taking its share of onshore payment failures to 57% from 8.5% a year earlier, according to Fitch Ratings. The figure rose to 72% in the first quarter of 2021. Investors and Rating agencies have been left to guess at the level of state support for Huarong, as have Chinese officials. silent on the matter. But the company said there had been no change in the level of government support, and it is paid off the debt maturing on time in the middle financing of state banks. In a report this week, analysts at Moody’s Investors Service wrote that government policy over the past 18 months signaled that officials are “increasingly likely to allow certain state-owned enterprises to impose losses on creditors, either by default or by debt restructuring.” Analysts also said, “Recent failures of state-owned enterprises indicate that the Chinese government has become less concerned about the possibility of spillover into non-financial corporate finance markets.” Local non-financial state-owned companies have $ 331 billion in outstanding bonds maturing before the end of this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Almost half of that total comes from companies in just four provinces plus Beijing. Here are more details on the provincial government support when local public companies face refinancing pressures. Shanxi Provincial government will not allow local state-owned enterprises to default and authorities want companies to gain support from financial companies, according to April comments attributed to the chairman of the entity that manages the Shanxi state-owned assets.

The potential aid includes the active subscription and purchase of bonds issued by Shanxi coal miners, whose debt sales have plunged 90% this year to 11.8 billion yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shanxi state-owned enterprises announced on May 17 that they would stimulate cooperation on bond sales to help local businesses access financial markets. Henan 21st Century Business Herald reported in April that Henan Province planned to set up a 30 billion yuan fund to deal with the debt risk of local state-owned enterprises. The money would come from financial institutions and businesses owned by the provincial government.

Henan's non-financial state-owned enterprises sold 12.2 billion yuan of bonds in the first three months of this year, the slowest quarter since 2017. The total of 25.1 billion yuan since the start of the year represents one third of the amount issued during the same period of 2020. Yunnan A statement last week from the province's main state asset regulator said the leaders of Yunnan state-owned enterprises should avoid defaults and their enterprises would become strong and specialized.

Executives from Yunnan Energy Investment Group Co. told investors in April that they expected injections of local government assets, people who listened to the comments told Bloomberg News.

Its dollar bonds, which plunged in early March, rebounded only partially. A note due in 2022 has climbed to 92 cents on the dollar while a note maturing in 2023 is at 81 cents. – With the help of Charlie Zhu, Tongjian Dong and Yuling Yang

