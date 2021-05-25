Pakistan excludes military bases from US counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of allowing the United States to operate a military base on Pakistani territory or to conduct “kinetic drone operations against Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshis’s statement came amid reports Islamabad is negotiating a new deal with Washington to facilitate future US counterterrorism operations in the war-torn neighboring country after international troop withdrawal .

Qureshi dismissed the reports as baseless and speculative.

May this house and the nation of Pakistan be witnesses of my testimony that under [Prime Minister]Imran Khan, there will be no American base built on Pakistani soil. Forget the past, he told the upper house of parliament.

The Pakistani government has categorically stated that we will not allow the kinetic use of drones and that we are not interested in monitoring your drones. This is a very clear policy of this government, Qureshi said.

The Pakistani chief diplomat delivered his speech a day after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Pakistani Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

This conversation followed Sunday’s meeting in Geneva between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Pakistani counterpart, Moeed Yusuf.

US and Pakistani officials have released few details of the meeting, although they said contacts focused mainly on developments in Afghanistan.

The wave of high-level contacts fueled speculation. Islamabad and Washington were on the verge of concluding a new cooperation agreement to help counter future terrorist attacks against the United States once the withdrawal from Afghanistan is completed.

With Afghanistan’s future at stake, US courts in Pakistan

Officials across Washington look to Islamabad, urging Pakistan to do more to prevent Afghanistan from collapsing

Qureshis statement came a day after Russia’s presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said neighboring Central Asian countries Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, affected by the unrest, did not will not allow the United States to establish military bases in its territories.

US President Joe Biden ordered the remaining 2,500 US troops and around 7,000 NATO partners to leave Afghanistan by September 11.

The withdrawal of foreign troops began on May 1, and the U.S. military said on Tuesday it had already completed between 16 and 25 percent of the retrograde process.

Pakistan shares a 2,600 kilometer border with Afghanistan, and Pakistani military bases, as well as land and air lines of communication, played a critical role in facilitating and sustaining the state-led military invasion. -United in the neighboring country 20 years ago.

Punitive military action was taken to oust the Islamist Taliban from power days after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States which were planned by the leadership of Al-Qaida in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in the time.

Pakistan has long since regained control of its bases, although its airspace and land routes are still used to deliver non-lethal military supplies for international forces across the Afghan border and facilitate the process of withdrawing US troops in Classes.

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan, who has long opposed the foreign military invasion of Afghanistan, took office about three years ago and has since vowed repeatedly that his country would become “only partners in peace.” and would not join any future American war.

Qureshi reiterated on Tuesday that Pakistan supports a responsible and orderly US military withdrawal.

We fear that a vacuum, if created in Afghanistan, could drag the country into the decade of [19]90 and there will be lawlessness there, there will be civil war, God forbid, he said.

Qureshi recounted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate peace and reconciliation between the US-backed government and the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan.

He noted that Washington and the rest of the world community appreciate the role of the Islamabads as a responsible neighbor in advancing the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan maintains close ties with the Taliban, and US officials have urged the country to use its influence over the insurgents and convince them to negotiate a peace deal to end hostilities in Afghanistan.

Without going into details, Pakistan is playing its part, Foreign Minister Qureshi said during the Senate session. There are things that are visible to you and then there are things that are currently not visible to you today, but history will be a reminder of the role Pakistan is playing and should be playing.

Our goal is peace and stability in Afghanistan. We want to see prosperity, we want to see progress because in your progress lies my progress, he said.

