Politics
Recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict sparks anti-Semitism in Turkey and causes concern among Jewish minority
The recent conflict in the Middle East has heightened anxiety among Turkey’s Jewish community, which has fallen victim to growing anti-Semitism and social marginalization, Deutsche Welle news agency (DW) reported.
Karel Valansi, who writes for alom, a Jewish weekly published in Turkey, told DW that Jews were treated like Israel’s envoys to Turkey. “A Turkish Jew who has never visited Israel in his life could be considered an Israeli in Turkey,” she said.
Valansi said she had been threatened on social media and in mainstream media since conflict erupted between Israel and Palestine on May 10. . “
The newspaper claimed that Valansi did not criticize the Israeli security forces’ attack on Muslims in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, sharing one of his 2017 tweets in which Valansi said: Politics can be protested of a country. But protesting against a country in front of a place of worship is unacceptable. She was referring to a 2017 protest outside the Neve alom synagogue in Istanbul.
The Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) in a statement condemned the anti-Semitic attack on Valansi.
“The Turkish media constantly calls on the Jews to condemn every political initiative of Israel,” added Valansi. “Whenever we write about the Holocaust or anti-Semitism, people always say, ‘And Palestine’.”
According to Valansi, there is a “myth” that anti-Semitism does not exist in Turkey and that this myth hinders the understanding of prejudices against Jews.
One of the most common misconceptions is that Jews should live in Israel. Valansi said she is constantly confronted with this issue and people are always surprised that she lives in Turkey and speaks Turkish. When Valansi informed them that Turkish was indeed his mother tongue, people advised him to convert to Islam.
“People don’t understand the concept of citizenship,” she said. “When you tell them that you don’t want to convert, they tell you to go and live in Israel with other Jews. They don’t empathize with you and don’t understand that you are a Turkish citizen like them, regardless of your religion. “
Valansi added that these questions and expectations are worrying and lead the Jewish community to become more isolated.
Anti-Semitic remarks were also made by senior Turkish government officials. In the past, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the 2013 protests in Gezi Park against the government were orchestrated by Hungarian Jew George Soros, ”a Hungarian-American philanthropist.
Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories are common in Turkey. An imam, Aban Soytekin, target immigrants from the Greek province of Thessaloniki in a sermon on Friday, May 21.
Soytekin said 90% of immigrants to Thessaloniki were in fact Jews disguised as Muslims. He said that these “crypto-Jews” were behind all the terrible events in Turkey and also the Israeli-Palestinian clashes.
According to the report “Hate and Discriminatory Speech in the Media 2019” published by the Hrant Dink Foundation last year, Turkish Jews are particularly target during media coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.
The US State Department mentionned in a report released on Friday, anti-Semitic and hate speech continued across social media and print media. In March, there were media reports, including through the Jewish website Avlaremoz, reporting anti-Semitic rhetoric on various social media sites linking the COVID-19 outbreak to Jews.
In a recent statement issued by eight co-chairs of the US House bipartisan task force on combating anti-Semitism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was convicted of anti-Semitic comments.
Related
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]