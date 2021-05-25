Recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict sparks anti-Semitism in Turkey and causes concern among Jewish minority

The recent conflict in the Middle East has heightened anxiety among Turkey’s Jewish community, which has fallen victim to growing anti-Semitism and social marginalization, Deutsche Welle news agency (DW) reported.

Karel Valansi, who writes for alom, a Jewish weekly published in Turkey, told DW that Jews were treated like Israel’s envoys to Turkey. “A Turkish Jew who has never visited Israel in his life could be considered an Israeli in Turkey,” she said.

Valansi said she had been threatened on social media and in mainstream media since conflict erupted between Israel and Palestine on May 10. . “

The newspaper claimed that Valansi did not criticize the Israeli security forces’ attack on Muslims in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, sharing one of his 2017 tweets in which Valansi said: Politics can be protested of a country. But protesting against a country in front of a place of worship is unacceptable. She was referring to a 2017 protest outside the Neve alom synagogue in Istanbul.

The Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) in a statement condemned the anti-Semitic attack on Valansi.

“The Turkish media constantly calls on the Jews to condemn every political initiative of Israel,” added Valansi. “Whenever we write about the Holocaust or anti-Semitism, people always say, ‘And Palestine’.”

According to Valansi, there is a “myth” that anti-Semitism does not exist in Turkey and that this myth hinders the understanding of prejudices against Jews.

One of the most common misconceptions is that Jews should live in Israel. Valansi said she is constantly confronted with this issue and people are always surprised that she lives in Turkey and speaks Turkish. When Valansi informed them that Turkish was indeed his mother tongue, people advised him to convert to Islam.

“People don’t understand the concept of citizenship,” she said. “When you tell them that you don’t want to convert, they tell you to go and live in Israel with other Jews. They don’t empathize with you and don’t understand that you are a Turkish citizen like them, regardless of your religion. “

Valansi added that these questions and expectations are worrying and lead the Jewish community to become more isolated.

Anti-Semitic remarks were also made by senior Turkish government officials. In the past, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the 2013 protests in Gezi Park against the government were orchestrated by Hungarian Jew George Soros, ”a Hungarian-American philanthropist.

Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories are common in Turkey. An imam, Aban Soytekin, target immigrants from the Greek province of Thessaloniki in a sermon on Friday, May 21.

Soytekin said 90% of immigrants to Thessaloniki were in fact Jews disguised as Muslims. He said that these “crypto-Jews” were behind all the terrible events in Turkey and also the Israeli-Palestinian clashes.

According to the report “Hate and Discriminatory Speech in the Media 2019” published by the Hrant Dink Foundation last year, Turkish Jews are particularly target during media coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

The US State Department mentionned in a report released on Friday, anti-Semitic and hate speech continued across social media and print media. In March, there were media reports, including through the Jewish website Avlaremoz, reporting anti-Semitic rhetoric on various social media sites linking the COVID-19 outbreak to Jews.

In a recent statement issued by eight co-chairs of the US House bipartisan task force on combating anti-Semitism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was convicted of anti-Semitic comments.

