Biden on Trump, the GOP and bipartisanship





As we spoke, I was finishing my new book on the Trump-Era Democratic Party and the 2020 Presidential Campaign, which I had been working on for four years. As I moved through chatter and questions, I told Biden that my editor and I had just made up our minds on the title Battle for the Soul. It was inspired by a line Biden had uttered several times during the election campaign, introduced in an essay for The Atlantic he wrote after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville: We are living a battle for the soul of this nation.

Biden chuckled for a second, a small laugh of sarcastic disbelief. The difference between you and me, mate, he said, is that I really believe him.

No, I replied, I think maybe you were on to something.

Everyone in the press thought that the party had moved, that I was from another era, that it was irrelevant. What are you talking about, the soul of America? For Christ’s sake, Joe, talk about global warming, or whatever they wanted me to talk about, Biden said. But at the time, what I saw with Trump was that he didn’t understand a thing about who we are as a people. Biden raised his objections to Trump: his transparent selfishness, his willingness to say it all, his overwhelming appeal for prejudice and division. It had no social cash value, as far as I know. Biden admitted that he misjudged the number of Americans who would embrace Trump policies, including his possible claim that the 2020 election was stolen: I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and to turn it into something salable.

Was the Democratic Party prepared for the 2020 campaign? I asked Biden. No, he replied. Democrats had not appreciated how much of a challenge Trump posed to the fiber of America itself: the people who built the country are the people who are all left behind. When that happens, and you don’t have a back at The reason you lost your job is because of an immigrant; the reason you lost this job is because these black people are taking your job, it opens the door to the Charlottesville of the world. He echoed something he said right after the attack on Capitol Hill, when he was still President-elect: There is a direct line between Charlottesville and January 6.

Yet, at the time of our conversation, Biden had not struck off the GOP. When we spoke, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming had yet to be kicked out of the GOP Congressional leadership for exposing former presidents’ lies about the election. Biden was at the start of his negotiations on the Democrats’ first COVID-19 relief bill and believed he might still gain the support of a few Republicans in Congress. (Ultimately, the US bailout was passed without a single Republican vote in the House or Senate.) Were there really any deals to be made with Republicans who voted to overturn the election results on the 6th? January after the police chased away the rioters? outside the Capitol building?

