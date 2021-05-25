Qureshi for his continued efforts to raise global awareness on the question of Palestine





ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for continued efforts to raise global awareness, both on humanitarian and ideological grounds, to resolve the question of Palestine on an ideological basis. permed.

He closed debate in the Senate on a motion concerning the systematic Israeli assault on Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Gaza during the holy month of Ramazan, and terrorism and mass killings of apartheid states in Palestine, as well as the ongoing violence. and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land in the world’s worst example of settler colonialism.

The Foreign Minister said that lasting peace in the Middle East was not possible without resolving the question of Palestine, and stressed the need to shift the international consensus to formulate a comprehensive strategy to that end. Palestine was the oldest item on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he added The minister highlighted Pakistan’s efforts at the UNSC meeting to end the Israeli violence and barbarism against innocent Palestinians He said the current crisis erupted on 27 Ramazan-ul-Mubarak after an attack on worshipers, who were going to offer prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The crisis started when Israeli police forcibly evicted Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. 28th Ramazanul Mubarak Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia urged Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to act on the rise He added that the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the OIC, he said, held its virtual meeting and discussed the Israeli aggression in Palestine, in particular to Al-Quds Al-Shareef. A statement was issued, which was fully aimed at ending the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. The foreign minister said the federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers. They would contact the Egyptian foreign minister for this purpose, as Egypt was the only way to send any support to the besieged Palestinians, he added. responsible and orderly withdrawal to avoid any security vacuum. He said Pakistan was part of the solution, not part of the problem, and the world now recognizes that. Pakistan would continue to play its positive role in facilitating the Afghan peace process. “Our only goal is to see peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan, because peace in the neighboring country is directly linked to the progress and development of Pakistan,” he said. Projects like the TAPI pipeline and CASA-100 , he said, could only come about if there was peace in Afghanistan. Both projects would help end the energy crisis in Pakistan, he added. Qureshi said US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad also accepted Pakistan’s positive role in problem solving and stability in Afghanistan. It was a paradigm shift due to the sacrifices of the people and the armed forces, as stability in Afghanistan was always preferred over stability in the region, he added. No US base could exist in Pakistan under the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. Today Pakistan is in good hands, the minister concluded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos