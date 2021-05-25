Scottish court petition calls for investigation into Donald Trump’s golf wealth





FORMER US President Donald Trump could still face a Scottish investigation into the source of the wealth he used to purchase his two golf resorts in that country.

The online political campaign movement Avaaz has filed a petition with the Sessional Court. He is seeking judicial review of the Scottish government’s decision not to open an investigation into how Trump was able to spend $ 300 million in cash to build the Trump International Course at Menie in Aberdeenshire and purchase and develop the former Open Championship Turnberry site. in Ayrshire. Neither has been profitable since.

The court’s decision comes as Trump – now a private citizen without the protection from investigation the presidency provides – and his Trump organization face a criminal investigation in New York state.

In February, then-Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf told the Scottish Parliament that it was not for ministers to initiate inquiries under unexplained wealth legislation. He said at the time that Trump was “deplorable” but insisted, “There must be no political interference in law enforcement.”

Yousaf has suggested that the Civil Recovery Unit reporting to the Lord Advocate should “take on the investigative role,” but the National understands that no such investigation has been completed.

The Scottish Greens had brought forward a motion calling for such an investigation under the Crime Financing Act 2017, which was passed by Parliament in Westminster with tax and customs evasion laws being reserved matters.

However, it is Scotland’s highest civil court that will have to decide whether the Scottish government erred in law in February by opposing the Greens’ motion, which was consequently rejected by 89 votes to 32.

Unexplained Wealth Orders were primarily introduced to combat money laundering, but lawsuits against individuals or businesses are brought in civil rather than criminal courts, with recipients of an order having to prove that the money used to finance transactions has been legitimately acquired.

Almost all of Trump’s business career has been built on debt, which he has often boasted about, but it has been made clear on several occasions that his Scottish operations are funded by cash.

In a document posted online ahead of the legal action started last week, Avaaz said Scottish ministers not only have the right but the duty to launch an investigation into unexplained wealth.

While no one has officially accused Trump of criminal action, activists such as Avaaz and the Scots argue that the source of the funds for the Scottish purchases must be revealed or doubts will remain. Avaaz said: “Scottish ministers cannot afford to undermine the sanctity of the rule of law and allow Mr Trump and his associates to undermine Scottish institutions.

“The implications of neglecting the obvious funding gaps in the purchase of Turnberry are not simply a matter of Scottish national interest, but of global proportions.”

Their petition in court argues that ministers “must act collectively” and have a duty to seek unexplained wealth order in all circumstances where the relevant requirements set out in the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 are met.

Avaaz also maintains that “there are no reasonable grounds to suspect that known sources of legally obtained income would have been sufficient” to allow Trump – directly or indirectly – to acquire his Scottish assets.

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said: “It should never have come to the stage of a legal challenge by an NGO for them to confirm or deny whether they will seek a restraining order. McMafia on Trump’s trade dealings in Scotland.

“The point is that a criminal investigation is currently underway in the United States. Scotland’s reputation is at stake and it is entirely up to ministers to defend it. An unexplained wealth order would be a clear signal that business in Scotland must be transparent and accountable, whoever is involved.

A comment is expected from the Trump Organization, but as the Holyrood debate on the issue, the son of former President Eric, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said: “At a critical time when politicians should focus on saving lives. and reopening businesses in Scotland, they focus on advancing their personal agendas. ”

A Scottish government spokesperson said it was ‘inappropriate for us to comment on an ongoing legal action’.

