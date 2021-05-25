Nepal obtains a consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu, where India has been promised a consulate





Nepal has opened a consulate general in Chengdu, southwest China, its fifth diplomatic mission in the country, in the latest symbol of the increasingly close ties between Kathmandu and Beijing. India and China had reached an agreement in 2015 to establish an Indian consulate in Chengdu and another for China in Chennai. Neither of them appeared. Besides an embassy in Beijing, Nepal has a consulate in Lhasa, the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), and in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong, an economic powerhouse. It also has a consulate office in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China. Nepal will be one of the few countries to have a diplomatic mission in the city of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province. The Himalayan country, sandwiched between India and China, is the only one to have a Consulate General in Lhasa. Speaking at Monday’s inauguration, Nepalese Ambassador Mahendra Bahadur Pandey said mutual trust, understanding and good neighborliness have remained hallmarks of bilateral relations between Nepal and China since ancient times. According to a press release issued by the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing, Sichuan Government Vice Governor Li Yunze said the establishment of the Consulate General would facilitate the promotion of trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. between the two. countries. By the way, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to China in 2015, New Delhi and Beijing reached an agreement to establish new consulates in each of the other countries – in Chengdu and Chennai. The decision to open an Indian consulate in Chengdu came after China said no to India’s request to open a consulate in Lhasa. Six years later, neither the Indian consulate nor the Chinese consulate was created, a sign of strained bilateral relations. In the meantime, ties between China and Nepal have apparently deepened. According to the Nepalese government, China has led the way in FDI promises to Nepal since 2015. Of the total FDI pledges of $ 95 million, China alone pledged $ 88 million in the first quarter, according to the department. This represents nearly 93% of total foreign investment committed in FDI, showing China’s dominant position in terms of FDI commitments to the Himalayan nation, according to a report by Chinese news agency Xinhua in 2019. Beijing is also planning to build the multidimensional trans-Himalayan connectivity network across the TAR and Nepal as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation between the two countries. The opening of the new Nepalese mission to China comes weeks after Nepal, along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, participated in a China-led virtual meeting of foreign ministers focusing on control of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Kathmandu in October 2019 for the first state visit to Nepal by a Chinese head of state in 23 years following his informal summit with Modi in Chennai. Last December, Xi and his Nepalese counterpart, Bidya Devi Bhandari, jointly announced the new height of Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, at 8,848.86 meters.

