Donald Trump: “ I was right ” about the “ Chinese virus ” from the Wuhan laboratory





Former President Donald Trump has said I was correct in saying previously that he was convinced the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan (Photos: GC Images / AFP)

Former President Donald Trump has claimed he was correct in saying previously that the coronavirus came from a laboratory in Wuhan, as US health officials increasingly view the theory as potentially credible and call for an investigation .

Trump also refused to give up calling Covid-19 the Chinese virus, repeating that phrase in his statement Tuesday morning.

Now everyone agrees I was right when I called Wuhan as the source of Covid-19, sometimes referred to as the China virus, very early on, Trump said. For me it was obvious from the start but I was severely criticized as usual.

The 45th President concluded: Now they all say He was right. Thank you!

However, there is still no evidence that the coronavirus has leaked from a lab, and even if it did, whether it was made is another matter.

The White House renewed its calls for an independent investigation into the origins after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that three Wuhan researchers became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday: We are and would have called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to support an expert assessment of the origins of the pandemic, without interference or politicization.

Asked by a reporter on Tuesday whether the United States plans to launch its own investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, Psaki reiterated that it was an international pandemic and that the Biden administration supported a WHO-led assessment .

The United States would certainly participate with all our resources, Psaki said, and continue to pressure the Chinese to release this data and information and play a constructive role in the second phase of the investigation.

Trump was one of the first to attribute Covid-19 to a lab leak in April and May 2020. At a press conference, he said he was very confident the virus came from a lab in Wuhan, contradicting a statement by the US Intelligence Community. Trump did not provide any evidence to back up his claims.

The former president re-declared the Chinese virus just five days after a civil rights group sued him for repeatedly calling him.

In a federal lawsuit, the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition alleges that Trump sparked a spike in crimes against Chinese and Asian Americans by saying the Chinese virus, the Wuhan virus and the Kung flu. The group is seeking $ 22.9 million, or $ 1 for every Asian and Pacific Islander American living in the United States.

