Rise of Islamophobia in the West propelled by US strategy to demonize Muslims, Turkeys Erdogan tells RT World News





Fueled by Washington’s anti-Muslim attitude after 9/11, Islamophobia is spreading like cancer in the West, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that those who targeted Jews have now turned against Muslims.

“The US administration’s strategy to demonize Muslims after 9/11 served as a means to further trigger the anti-Muslim sentiment that already existed in the cultural structure of many Western societies,” Erdogan said Tuesday in a speech at the International Symposium on Media and Islamophobia in Ankara. Rising anti-Muslim sentiment has become a serious problem due to the inaction of EU and US governments to challenge it, Erdogan added. Today, right-wing groups, long considered marginal, have become dominant political forces in many European countries, and those who target the Jewish community have turned against Muslims. Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment have spread like cancer cells to many parts of the world, mainly in the West. Erdogan lambasted the very word “Islamophobia”, saying that it was invented by Western societies to coat what is actually “New racism against Muslims” and “Hostility against Islam”. Ankara’s relations with Washington and Brussels have been strained in recent years, with Erdogan frequently referring to the persecution of Muslims in his attacks on Western leaders.



Erdogan is growing unhappy with US pressure on Turkey to give up Russian-made S-400 missile systems, Washington’s support for Kurdish militias in Syria, considered terrorists by Ankara, and reluctance of the United States to hand over exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who was accused of staging a failed military coup in Turkey in 2016. Earlier this week, Erdogan insisted he wanted “enhanced cooperation with our European friends and allies ” in the midst of a cooldown in relations between Brussels and Ankara on a whole series of international issues.



EU leaders expressed concerns over Turkey's involvement in the fighting in Libya, its support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Ankara's aggressive rivalry for maritime jurisdiction and rights energy exploration in the Mediterranean with Greece and Cyprus.

