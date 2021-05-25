Farrukh reminds Bilawal of the novelty of the Ehsaas initiative





ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Reminding PPP co-chair Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the novelty of the Ehsaas initiative, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that all social protection projects launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan were ‘new’ and ‘fresh’.

In reaction to Bilawal’s statement about the initiative, he cited the names of some nationwide programs, deployed under the auspices of Ehsaas, including Ehsaas Kafalaat, savings accounts, emergency funds , scholarships, interest free loans and Kafalaat for special people.

He also mentioned other initiatives underway in some districts. It included Ehsaas Nashonuma, Ehsaas Amdan, Ehsaas Langars, and Koi Bhooka Na Soye.

He highlighted some Ehsaas pilot projects which included providing targeted grants to its beneficiaries through utility stores, Ehsaas Rehriban and others.

Regarding BISP, he said, Bilawal Sahab! If you are tired of telling lies, take a moment to listen to the truth. The name of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is the same as no changes have been made to it.

The minister said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had used the BISP to commit corruption, as 850,000 undeserving people had been enlisted in the program during his tenure. It became the epitome of systematic corruption during the PPP’s tenure, he added.

He said it was the government of the day that used modern technology to exclude 0.85 million undeserving recipients from the welfare program after careful scrutiny. Beneficiaries also included civil servants from the 17th to the 21st year, he added.

On the other hand, he said that Ehsaas was the first social welfare initiative that was run digitally and without political interference, adding that during Corona, 31% of Ehssas Emergency Cash was distributed in Sind , which is the highest rate. in any province [of the country].

He said that all the initiatives carried out under the Ehsaas were appreciated by the public, as the deserving people reap the benefits successfully. It has also been praised by international organizations like the World Bank, he added.

The minister said the initiative had been developed in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had strived to transform the country into a Madina-like state. Such programs were meant to take responsibility for a secular and oppressed class, he added.

