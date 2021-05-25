Politics
Donald Trump will approve the primary race between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush
Former President Donald Trump plans to endorse the likely primary battle between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
I like them both very much, “Trump said in a statement Tuesday.” I will be making my endorsement and recommendation to the great people of Texas in the not-so-distant future. “
Bush has said he is “seriously considering” a main challenge at Paxton and has scheduled a campaign kickoff for an unspecified office on June 2 in Austin. Bush spoke with Trump about the race on Monday.
Bush and Paxton each have a unique history with Trump. Bush endeared himself to Trump by becoming the only prominent member of his famous political family to support the former president. Paxton was one of the most pro-Trump attorneys general, especially in the aftermath of the November election, when he launched a lawsuit challenging Trump’s loss of re-election in four battlefield states.
Bush said the state’s top law enforcement official “must be above reproach.” Paxton has been indicted for securities fraud since 2015, and he was recently the subject of an FBI investigation over allegations he abused his office to help a wealthy donor. He denied having committed any wrongdoing in both cases.
Bush tweeted a photo of himself on the phone in the car on Monday, saying: “https://www.texastribune.org/2021/05/25/donald-trump-ken-paxton-george-p-bush / Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we continue to fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Great things to come ! “
Bush spokeswoman Karina Erickson afterwards said that Bush and Trump “discussed the critical need to put the best team on the ballot so that the Republican Party can restore conservative principles and freedoms in our country”.
Trump’s statement on Tuesday was first reported by CNN.
