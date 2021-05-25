Maratha reservation problem: descendant of King Shivajis leaning towards Congress?

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blames the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress coalition government squarely for the Supreme Court’s decision to remove the reservation given to the Maratha community in government jobs and education, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of warrior king Maratha Shivaji and BJP MP Rajya Sabha, has openly taken a stand against the party line in Maharashtra. Amid speculation that he is heading to Congress, Sambhajiraje has refused to blame the MVA government for the Supreme Courts’ decision.

Speaking on public platforms after the May 5 Supreme Court ruling on the Maratha quota, Sambhajiraje expressed his displeasure at being turned down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a discussion on the Maratha issue. The MP spoke on reserve and embarked on a state tour to galvanize support. During his tour to Solapur, he said on Tuesday that he was ready to step down as an MP if necessary. He also clarified that his tour was neither in favor nor against any political party or government. He also called on leaders and organizations in Maratha not to resort to protest for the reservation.

His retort came following remarks by BJP head of state Chandrakant Patil on Monday that PM Modi may not have met Sambhajiraje because the issue of Maratha’s reservations is limited to one. State.

The Center has taken a clear position on the 102nd constitutional amendment on reserve. What else would Modiji have discussed with the MP, he asked. Asked about Sambhajirajes’ call for Maratha outfits not to resort to protest, Patil said everyone has the right to say whatever they want in a democracy.

The good nature between Sambhajiraje and the Congress is visible.

Congress opposed Patils’ remarks on Tuesday and criticized Modi for not meeting Sambhajiraje and thus insulting the Maratha community.

Prime Minister Modi has time to meet Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra, but not Sambhajiraje who wanted to talk about the Maratha reserve, said Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant.

The Minister of Public Works and head of the State Cabinets Subcommittee on the Maratha Reserve, Ashok Chavan, also appreciated Sambhajirajes’ position on the issue. He took a realistic stand and with the intention of doing justice to the Maratha community. We respect his opinion, Chavan said after a meeting on the matter on Tuesday.

Shortly after the reservation was canceled, Sambhajiraje said he did not hold any government in place or the former responsible for the decision. At the same time, Maharashtra’s BJP leaders criticized the state government led by Uddhav Thackeray and warned it with the protest claiming it was a failure of the state government. Patil even announced his support for the protests, from the first week of June.

My commitment is with the community. I am not responsible to BJP. The party must take its position on reservation and suggest the way forward for the reservation. I asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a date to discuss the Maratha reservation, but there was no response, the MP said recently.

Many in political circles feel that the MP might not continue with the BJP for long. His whole family has been close to Congress. His brother Maloji Shahu Chhatrapati was a congressman in 2004. He has repeatedly made it clear that he was appointed to Rajya Sabha by the president and had no direct relationship with the BJP. He shares cordial relations with MVA leaders and was recently praised by Thackeray in his live Facebook speech for the reasonable stance he took after the SC decision. It would be too early to predict anything, but major development is expected on this front, a congressional leader said.

West Maharashtra political analyst Prakash Pawar said: Since another direct descendant of Shivaji Maharaj Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP in 2019, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati appears to be deranged within the party. His statement against the BJP is a clear indication of his plans and he is testing the waters by doing so on purpose. His political decision will be clear towards the end of his term as an MP in the coming months, he said.