Boris Johnson urged to reward farmers if he takes Britain’s green revolution seriously | Politics | New





Economist and senior researcher at the Center for Brexit Policy think tank, Catherine Mcbride argued that Boris Johnson needed to introduce more incentives for farmers to do their part. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Ms Mcbride said farmers should be rewarded for more carbon efficient farming techniques. She also noted that farmers should get financial support from the government if they choose to use newer and greener technologies.

Ms Mcbride said: “We need to start rewarding farmers for sequestering carbon in the soil and planting carbon crops during the winter. “You should never see a baron’s field in the UK because it really helps absorb carbon and put it back into the ground. “UK soil has lost around 50 percent of its carbon after years of tillage. “More and more farmers are turning to no-till farming. DON’T MISS: “SNP has a hate problem!” Fury with unpleasant tweet

“The government should encourage or provide loans to farmers for everyone to adopt this technology.” Ms Mcbride noted other things the government needs to do to make Britain greener. She said: “There must also be high speed internet connections everywhere. “This is so that people can not only work from their local communities, but also use the excess unoccupied housing. “We have to insulate all the houses, it should be mandatory for all the houses. “Heat loss is a big cause of unnecessary omissions and it’s something we really need to be careful about.

“I think one of the most important things to do, rather than reduce waste, is to change the way we generate electricity.” Earlier this month, Boris Johnson reiterated his commitment to rebuilding a greener UK economy. On May 18, he wrote on his Twitter page: “6 months ago, I presented my 10 point plan for a green industrial revolution. “Since then, we’ve set some of the world’s most ambitious climate goals and taken action to boost clean energy, transform industries and create thousands of new jobs. “Climate action = green jobs, green rebuilding”. Express.co.uk has also reached out to the government for further comment on the initiative.







