Tens of billions of scholarships distributed to children of the crew of KRI Nanggala-402





JAKARTA, BALIPOST.com – The child of the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402 has received a scholarship from the government. The follow-up to President Joko Widodo’s promise was indicated in the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) and the Indonesian National Army ( TNI) which took place online in Jakarta on Tuesday (25/5). A total of 86 children of the KRI Nanggala 402 crew received government merit scholarships from elementary school (SD) to undergraduate level. “This PKS is an effort to implement President Jokowi’s directive to provide protection, guarantee and certainty for the distribution of award-winning scholarships to the children of the KRI 402 crew,” said Mendikbudristek, Nadiem Anwar Makarim. According to the Antara news agency, the total amount of scholarships to be distributed is IDR 33.251 billion. The scholarships are distributed in stages until 2044. The scholarship component includes tuition, living and book fees for formal education from basic education to undergraduate higher education in educational units in Indonesia. On April 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. WITA, the TNI commander made an official statement that KRI Nanggala 402 had been declared drowned and resulted in the deaths of 53 soldiers training in Bali waters. Mendikbudristek said the death of the crew was a great loss as they were staunch patriots of the nation as a front guard in protecting Indonesian waters. This assistance is not commensurate with the dedication and sacrifice of the KRI 402 crew, but I hope it can ease the burden and expand the possibilities for children to pursue their ideals and become the next generation. of the country, Nadiem said. TNI AL Chief of Staff Admiral TNI Yudo Margono advised that signing the MCC was the President’s tenure as a form of high recognition for the dedication, loyalty and dedication of the crew which was given to the nation and country. I hope this signature can serve as a guide in the implementation of rights and obligations in accordance with the agreed cooperation agreement to distribute, monitor and evaluate the award of outstanding scholarships to children of KRI 402 crews, Yudo said. Yudo hopes that the scholarship will be of great benefit to the families of the crew of the KRI 402 crew to ease the burden on the family by providing education for the crew of the deceased crew. The Cooperation Agreement (PKS) concerning the awarding of award-winning scholarships for the children of the crew of the KRI Nanggala 402 was established between the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology signed by the Acting Secretary General (Plt) of the Ministry of Education and Culture, Ainun Naim, and the Indonesian National Army (TNI) Navy which was signed by Kasal’s deputy staff, Rear Admiral TNI Irwan Achmadi on the order of the Chief of the Naval Staff. (kmb / balipost)

