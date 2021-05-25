Trump issues scandalous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his blood-curdling psychopathic wife





Donald Trump has unleashed yet another savage attack on the hosts of MSNBC’s breakfast show Morning Joe.

At the end of the Tuesday edition co-hosted by Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski, the former president wrote on his blog: “Crazy Joe Scarborough and his blood-curdling psycho-wife (?), Mika, go crazy because their ratings absolutely have TANK.

“They get it wrong too often and are always predictable. They were right about me in 2016, but I did better in the 2020 election with 12 million more votes. Stay tuned!”

While Mr Trump did not specify what triggered it, his anger likely stemmed from a segment in which Scarborough suggested the former president was responsible for Republicans’ losses in the House and Senate, after which he suggested he was not a viable future candidate. for the party.

“The more Republicans lose, the more a cult of personality Donald Trump seems to develop,” said Scarborough, a former GOP congressman. “You can look at his losses in 17. You can look at his losses in 18 historic losses. I mean, Republicans lose like they’ve never lost before in the House of Representatives, just like an outright vote total. [In 2019] they began to lose governorates in the South, then in 20 years, they lost the great race, lost the race for their presidency, lost Georgia, lost the Senate, lost the House.

Brzezinski intervened, saying the GOP had “all evidence of a serious cult” built around Mr. Trump.

Scarborough went on to say that the “rational parties” “will self-adjust and start electing candidates who can be elected.”

He suggested that Mr. Trump was not “that guy”.

“He’s just not that guy, and we’ve seen time and time again that he, in many cases, puts people in a difficult position to win elections,” he said.

Mr Trump followed up on his Tuesday morning attack on Morning Joe’s hosts by posting several posts citing polls that detailed the large number of Republican voters who still support him and believe his lies about the 2020 election.

It is not the first time that he insults the presenters. In 2017, he wrote a series of tweets calling Brzezinski low IQ Crazy Mika and claiming she was bleeding a lot after a facelift at a New Years party.

At the time, even Republican senators, including Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and James Lankford, criticized the explosion.

The former president is still arguably the biggest name in the GOP, but even still, his relevance online appears to be waning.

A Washington Post analysis found that Mr. Trump’s internet popularity fell to its lowest level in five years, with his own blog less popular than sites like Petfinder or the online recipe site Delish.

According to the report, Mr. Trump’s blog, which has been touted as his big comeback after being banned from social media giants Twitter and Facebook, averages less than 2,000 visitors per day.

That number represents a massive drop from her previous engagement on social media, when tens of thousands of comments, likes and shares were attributed to her Facebook posts.

Mr Trump’s team is apparently working on a project called “Trump Media Group,” which allegedly includes its own social media platform. However, Mr. Trump has been saying this for some time, so it’s impossible to say if anything will actually come from the project.

The former president has announced his intention to resume organizing his MAGA gatherings over the summer.

